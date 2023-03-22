Met Police ‘needs change on par with RUC transformation into PSNI’

The Metropolitan Police needs a “radical overhaul” similar to what happened in Northern Ireland, one of the final recruits to the RUC has said.

It follows a damning report which concluded the Met is “institutionally racist, sexist and homophobic” and said the organisation may have more officers like Wayne Couzens and David Carrick.

Baroness Louise Casey’s report also said Britain's largest police force needs a “complete overhaul” and may need to be broken up.

Andy George was one of the final recruits into the RUC before it became the PSNI and is now president of the National Black Police Association.

Speaking to the BBC, Mr George said the transformation of the RUC would not have happened if it wasn't for external pressure and he feels the Met needs a “radical overhaul” similar to what happened in Northern Ireland.

“We actually brought about positive discrimination to bring in Catholic officers. For the first 10 years of the PSNI we went from 8% (of Catholics in the PSNI) to 32%,” he said.

“Working through that we saw a large influx of people with different attitudes, different thoughts and different perceptions around what the police is in their community.

“That empowered people to speak up, it empowered people to share their experiences and it fundamentally changed the culture within the Police Service of Northern Ireland.”

It followed a series of damaging episodes for the Met, including that of Wayne Couzens, who was jailed for life in 2021 for the abduction, rape and murder of Sarah Everard, and the case of David Carrick, who was sentenced to life imprisonment earlier this year for a catalogue of rapes.

The report into the Met referenced the RUC's transformation into the PSNI in 2001 following the publication of the 1999 Patten Report. The organisation underwent drastic reforms as part of a programme to recruit more Catholics. The changes represented the most comprehensive reforms of policing to happen anywhere in the world.

Baroness Casey's report recommended a series of reforms of a “significant scale” and “on par with the transformation of the Royal Ulster Constabulary to the Police Service of Northern Ireland at the end of the last century”.

Speaking following the publication of the report, Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer — who played a role in the reformation of the RUC during his time as a human rights adviser to the Northern Ireland Policing Board and the Association of Chief Police Officers — said: “I will be relentless in demanding progress and change.

“The reforms needed will be, as the report suggests, on par with the transformation of the Royal Ulster Constabulary to the Police Service of Northern Ireland. Note that word ‘service’.

“Having played my part in that transformation in Northern Ireland, I know how serious a job it is to make that sort of deep cultural change to an organisation.

“...London is a diverse city, that is its beauty, but if we can get Catholics (to join the PSNI) in Northern Ireland, reach out across communities there, then I will not accept any special pleading that the Met cannot represent modern London.”