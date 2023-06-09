Methodist Church in Ireland issues apology to victims of abuse following safeguarding report

‘We have failed you, failed society and failed our Saviour.’

There are nine main findings detailed and fourteen recommendations for the Methodist Conference.

The Methodist Church in Ireland has issued an apology to victims after a safeguarding review recorded 30 historic cases of abuse within the denomination, mostly since 1998.

The cases included allegations of inappropriate physical violence, sexual and emotional abuse, and inappropriate relationships between young adult leaders and teenage participants.

Incidents normally involved an accusation against a lay volunteer leader. There were six cases that involved ordained ministers and three that involved lay employees.

The Safeguarding Past Cases Review was initiated by the church in November 2020.

It said that no specific issue prompted the review, other than “the wish of the Methodist people to acknowledge and honestly reflect on the past so that victims could be heard, acknowledged and supported to ensure that the church can be a safe place for all today”.

It included appeals that any who had knowledge of issues, reported or unreported would make them known to the panel.

The final report is now available and will be presented on Saturday (June 10) at the annual conference of the Irish Methodist Church.

Consequently, the Methodist Conference will be issuing the following apology:

“We apologise. The Methodist Church in Ireland apologises without reserve to all those who have been victims of abuse in the life of our Church. We have failed you, failed society and failed our Saviour.

"Our processes that were designed to protect all have not done that. We have caused pain that goes beyond measure. We apologise that we have not been the beacon of light that we are called to be. It has taken us too long to recognise our failings and face up to the truth. We have failed to listen carefully to what we were being told in the past. We apologise.”

The incoming Methodist President, Rev David Turtle, described the findings as “a time to say sorry, an opportunity to ensure that our policies continue to be robust and to renew our resolve to protect all and to be a place of safety for all”.