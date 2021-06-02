Methodist Church to make history when it appoints first person of colour as president in Ireland

The Methodist Church in Ireland (MCI) says it is set to make history when it installs its first national leader of colour next week.

Reverend Dr Sahr Yambasu will be formally appointed as MCI President at the church’s annual conference, which will be held at the Agape Centre on south Belfast’s Lisburn Road on June 9.

Dr Yambasu will be the first non-white person to hold the leadership position in one of Ireland’s four main churches, the MCI has said.

Dr Yambasu was born in Sierra Leone in 1957 and attended the Irish Methodist Theological College, Edgehill in Belfast where he studied for a BD at Queen’s University and was then awarded a scholarship to Cambridge where in 1992 he was awarded his PhD.

His wife Clodagh Yambasu is a daughter of a prominent Methodist family in Longford and is now also a minister within the Methodist Church in Ireland.

They returned to Sierra Leone after their marriage, but came back to Ireland in 1995 owing to civil war. Dr. Yambasu ministers at St. Patrick’s Church in Waterford, while his wife oversees a parish in Birr, Co Offaly.

He revealed that has chosen as his theme for his year of office; ‘People First, Under God’ – a message of social equality underpinned by Christian love.

Speaking ahead of his installation, he said: “As a church, we are often more exercised about the shade of paint on a church wall, what doctrines we teach, what denomination we belong to, what interpretation is correct or wrong than we are with the value and equality of every human being.

"The Black Lives Matter movement, the rise in popularity of right wing thinking and groups, the hostile attitude towards migrants, asylum seekers, refugees and Muslims, the continuing disparity in pay and awarding of leadership roles between men and women and the rampant discrimination and racism in the workplace and beyond point, among other things, to the fact that some human beings are not recognised, respected and valued in the same way as other human beings.

"If by the end of my Presidential year, people begin to think a little bit more about these themes in the light of their calling to follow Christ, I will consider it a success."

In his inaugural address, Dr. Yambasu will reflect on the example of the late Irish Senator Gordon Wilson's message of forgiveness after losing his daughter Marie in the Enniskillen bomb of 1987.

"[Gordon] decided to make a name for God rather than himself,” said the Reverend.

"He embraced the sacrificial way of God in Christ, who has not given up on people to fulfil their calling to be signs of God's grace on earth. Gordon helped me see how, under the influence of the Holy Spirit, people are enabled to relate to other people as God would.”