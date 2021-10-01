Methodist College thanks retiring principal Scott Naismith

Methodist College principal Scott Naismith will retire in 2022 and will have spent a total of 15 years in the role at the Belfast institution.

Methody’s board of governors announced the news on Friday morning.

Mr Naismith will officially leave his post on August 31, 2022.

Read more Methody in his madness after head walks 150 miles to school in historic trek

Chair of the board of governors Dr Janet Unsworth, said the post of principal will be advertised next week, with the appointment process running over the autumn term.

She also thanked Mr Naismith for his years of service at Methodist College.

“While there will be a number of opportunities later in the school year to pay full and proper tribute to Mr Naismith’s leadership, I want to take the opportunity, whilst announcing this news, to record our deep and sincere gratitude to him for the outstanding service which he has given to the Methody community since taking up the post of principal in 2007,” she said.

“In announcing this news I am keenly aware that true to the commitment which has marked Mr Naismith’s service as principal, he will continue to offer dedicated leadership until his very last day in post, in August 2022.

“On behalf of the whole Methody community, we say a simple but heartfelt thank you.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

In 2018, Mr Naimsith took on a mission to mark the school’s 150th anniversary, raising thousands of pounds in the process.

Sir William McArthur was Methody's original benefactor and laid the first stone on August 24, 1865. The school opened three years later.

To mark the milestone, Mr Naismith began his walk from McArthur's home village of Malin, Co Donegal, on August 18.

Setting out at 7am every day, he hiked for up to 10 hours, managing an average of 27 miles.

The route took him from Malin to Londonderry, Aghanloo, Portstewart, Ballycastle, Carnlough, with the final stage down the Shore Road from Whitehead to the college in south Belfast.

As he completed his trek, Mr Naismith said: “The support I've had from parents, pupils and staff has been overwhelming.”