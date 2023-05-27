Metro bus involved in four vehicle crash in north Belfast
Brett Campbell
A bus has been involved in a four vehicle collision in north Belfast.
The crash happened on Cliftonville Road shortly before 7:25am on Saturday.
Emergency services attended the scene, however there are no reports of any serious injuries.
Footage circulating on social media shows a number of vehicles which were badly damaged in the incident .
A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police received a report of a four vehicle road traffic collision at the Cliftonville Road area of north Belfast shortly before 7:25am on Saturday May 27.
"There were no reports of any serious injuries."
Meanwhile a Translink spokesperson confirmed a Metro bus was involved in the crash.
“There were no reported injuries at the scene,” they added.