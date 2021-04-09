Metro newspaper redesign after 'Glorious Twelfth' headline sparks social media frenzy

A newspaper in Britain made a hasty redesign of its front-page for Friday after it's 'Glorious Twelfth' headline sent social media into a frenzy.

On Thursday evening, the front page of the Metro newspaper – which is distributed freely in England, Scotland and Wales – was posted to Twitter as part of the popular 'tomorrow's papers today' trend.

Leading with a dramatic image of the violence in Northern Ireland and a headline 'Bad Old Days Are Back', the newspaper then had a larger headline directly underneath which read “Glorious Twelfth” in reference to the reopening of pubs in England on Monday, April 12, after the coronavirus shutdown.

It came on Thursday night, after more scenes of violent disorder in Belfast, as youths clashed with police and a police water cannon was deployed to attempt to disperse crowds on the street.

Many social media users from Northern Ireland - and further afield - proceeded to point out the “unfortunate” juxtaposition of the image of violence in Belfast placed above a phrase commonly associated with loyalist and Orange Order 12 July celebrations.

Some questioned if it was a deliberate attempt at humour, or if the positioning of the stories was an unfortunate oversight.

In England the 'Glorious Twelfth' is often referred to as the beginning of the grouse hunting season in August.

Before midnight on Thursday, the Metro changed the front page, removing the headline “Glorious Twelfth” in place of a new headline reading “Get The Beers In”.

Neil Henderson, the BBC journalist who tweeted the original image removed the original post with the image.

"Seemed the kind thing to do," he said.

The Metro has been contacted for comment.