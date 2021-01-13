MI5 appears ignorant of the rule of law, court told

Lawyer representing alleged dissidents makes claim at review

At the most recent review before Dungannon Magistrates Court a prosecution lawyer said the investigation file has been received and a timetable on progress is imminent

A lawyer acting for a group of suspected dissident republicans arrested after a surveillance operation has said that MI5 “appears to be ignorant of the rule of law”.

He hit out at what he says is the ongoing failure to reveal whether evidence from MI5 and the PSNI has been supplied to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

The accused are husband and wife David and Sharon Jordan; Damien Joseph McLaughlin from Dungannon; Kevin Murphy from Coalisland, Amanda McCabe and Shea Reynolds from Lurgan; Joseph Barr, Patrick McDaid and Gary Hayden from Londonderry.

All face various offences, including belonging to the New IRA, directing terrorism and preparing terrorist acts.

McLaughlin and McReynolds are also accused of conspiring to possess Semtex and 100 rounds of ammunition.

Dr Issam Bassalat from Edinburgh is charged with intending or assisting to commit acts of terrorism by attending and addressing a New IRA meeting.

Offending allegedly occurred in Omagh between February and July.

However, a defending solicitor pointed to ongoing concerns over MI5 evidential material.

While accepting the police file has been submitted, he said: “We remind the court this was a joint investigation and MI5 are equally responsible under their statutory obligations to comply. We see no justifiable reason why MI5 fail to answer whether they have provided all their up-to-date evidential material.”

He continued: “We mark the PPS card now of our extreme concerns, should it turn out only police material has been provided. That will inevitably cause delay, prejudicing our clients and have ramifications, not least the potential that the court has been misled.”

The defence asked the PPS to “confirm in open court for the purpose of the record, that the files provided contain all material, including that of MI5”.

The prosecutor replied: “I’m not in a position to detail what is contained within the files submitted by the PSNI. Correspondence from the defence has been replied to. I cannot comment on what these files do and do not contain.”

The defence asked the court to direct the PPS “to answer the question — has MI5 material been provided as part of the investigation file? I imagine that could be answered very easily.”

District Judge Michael Ranaghan refused stating: “All I can ask is that correspondence is answered. The court will keep a very close eye going forward, as in every case to ensure there is no undue delay.”

The defence concluded: “My pessimistic view, which experience dictates, is that MI5 appear to be ignorant of the rule of law. I can put it no higher. The court shouldn’t acquiesce and should ensure an investigative body takes all steps of compliance. But I note the court will not issue a direction.”

The case will be reviewed later this month.