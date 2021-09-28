Michael Ferguson murder: Man (51) arrested in Derry over 1993 killing released

A 51-year-old man arrested in Derry in connection with the 1993 murder of RUC officer Michael Ferguson has been released.

The arrest was made on Tuesday by detectives from PSNI Legacy Investigation Branch.

The man was detained under the Terrorism Act and was taken to the serious crime suite at Musgrave Police Station for questioning.

Police said he was released on Wednesday.

Constable Ferguson was shot dead by an IRA gunman while on duty in Shipquay Street in the city at around 2pm on Saturday January 23 1993.

He was a 21-year-old single man from Omagh.

The RUC officer was shot while attending a call out to the Richmond centre. He remained on the street when his two colleagues entered the shopping centre.

A lone gunman approached him from behind and shot him twice in the back of the head.

The gunman made off on foot along Shipquay Street before entering Castle Street in the direction of the Bogside.