Michael Kerr's family 'lost for answers' as new CCTV unearthed in murder probe

The family of Michael Kerr, the former BBC announcer found beaten to death in his home, are said to be at a loss for answers over why he was subjected to such a vicious killing.

Police have released new CCTV footage that shows two people, police believe could hold vital clues to their investigation.

The body of 68-year-old Michael Kerr was discovered inside his Bangor home at Birch Drive on Tuesday, November 19.

He was a former television and radio announcer with BBC Northern Ireland during the 1970s and '80s.

Police believe Mr Kerr was either attacked after disturbing intruders in his home or was murdered because of a personal vendetta.

They are working on the assumption answers could lie in the local community and there is the possibility the killer - or killers - fled the home in bloodstained clothing.

“Michael, who was known as Mike, was a defenceless older man and he was subjected to a vicious and sustained attack receiving multiple blows to his head and body," said Detective Chief Inspector Michelle Shaw.

"As we approach Christmas, Mike’s family are still trying to come to terms with their senseless loss. I am continuing to establish a motive for Mike’s murder but his family are still lost for answers as to why this happened to their loved one."

Detectives have released CCTV footage of two people who they believe may be able to assist me with the investigation.

It shows the pair walking along Birch Drive on Monday November 18 at 4.41am.

Murder victim Michael Kerr

Detective Chief Inspector Shaw continued: "I believe Mike was murdered sometime between 2pm on Sunday November 17 when he was last seen and Monday morning when he failed to leave the house according to his normal routine.

"These two people may have seen something important or may have information that could help me with my enquiries. I would ask for these two people to contact police. I would also ask the public to get in contact if they recognise these individuals.

"I still believe that answers to Mike’s murder lie within the community and I am appealing for the public’s help. Mike’s killers would have had bloodstained clothes – perhaps you have noticed someone you know acting strangely?

"If anyone has any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, detectives can be contacted at Bangor PSNI station on 101. Alternatively contact can be made confidentially with the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111."