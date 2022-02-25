Michael McGibbon inquest: Coroner unable to say who was responsible for New IRA shooting which killed Belfast taxi driver

Widow Joanne McGibbon revisits the scene in Ardoyne where her husband Michael was murdered by the New IRA

The coroner at the inquest of murdered taxi man Michael McGibbon said she cannot say who the “person or persons” responsible for the paramilitary-style attack were.

The father-of-four was shot two times while lying face down in an alleyway in Ardoyne in north Belfast in April 2016.

He had met members of the New IRA one day after they called to his home claiming to be “the Ra”.

After they had called, the victim and his wife Joanne attempted to find out why the group had threatened the 33-year-old.

It was said in court they were told by dissident republican Dee Fennell that he had to present himself at 10pm at an area of Ardoyne called the ‘Brompton gap’ or he would be forced to leave the country.

Delivering her findings after an inquest at Banbridge courthouse, Madam Coroner Maria Dougan said three cartridge cases had been recovered from the scene and that the victim had been hit twice - once in the foot and once in the knee. The shot to the knee severed an artery.

Ms Dougan said she had read a statement from the victim’s then teenage daughter, who described the two men calling to their home on April 14, demanding to speak to her father and asking: “Are you Micky McGibbon”.

The men were also heard saying: “We are the Ra”. The two males left, saying “f*** you, we’ll be back tomorrow”.

The daughter told police that only people who knew her father “years ago” called him Mick or Micky.

In a statement to police at the time, Mrs McGibbon said the following day - April 15 – they tried to establish why the men had called.

“Michael and I went looking for answers,” she told police.

A man named only as Person 1 was approached by Mr McGibbon at the school gates and asked could he help establish why he was under threat.

Person 1 said Mr McGibbon should speak to Fennell, who was a “well known republican and would have more contacts and be able to find out more”.

The court was told that Joanne McGibbon asked her husband why the group might be looking him and he said a year and a half ago he had made a comment about the partner of a male who had been in his taxi.

On April 15, they spoke to Fennell at the school gates as they left their children off.

The same day the dead man’s eldest daughter said a male she recognised as Dee Fennell called to their Crumlin Road home. She tried to speak to him out the window but said he didn’t hear her and left.

Fennell is a former member of Saoradh, the organisation widely believed to be the political wing of the New IRA.

The leading dissident was called to give evidence to the inquest and appeared on videolink from his solicitor’s office on Wednesday, but refused to answer questions.

Instead, he made a statement to the court saying: “Well from the outset here, I would like to welcome the opportunity to say that for the avoidance of any doubt I played absolutely no part in the death of Michael McGibbon, in anything surrounding the death of Michael McGibbon and after taking legal advice I will be answering no further questions here today based on my legal privilege”.

Madam Coroner said there was an intention to “question Mr Fennell about his conversation with the deceased that resulted in his attending Brompton Gap on the 15th of April, the reasons why the deceased had to go to that planned meeting, what was expected to happen when he arrived and who was involved.

“In light of the other evidence I received from civilian witnesses and PSNI connecting Mr Fennell with the events leading up to the shooting,” she said.

“I concluded that there was a risk of self-incrimination if he was compelled to answer counsel’s questions, I therefore upheld his claim to privilege as valid and did not require him to answer any questions” Ms Dougan added.

Delivering her findings the coroner said that on the “balance of probabilities Mr McGibbon had attended Brompton Gap by prior arrangement and was and shot twice by members of a paramilitary organisation, and that the attack on him was intended to be “a paramilitary punishment shooting”.

She said she was “Unable to determine” the person or persons involved in the shooting,

The coroner said PSNI investigations led to the hypothesis that the deceased “was murdered because of alleged inappropriate behaviour of a sexual nature towards three female passengers using his taxi.”

Statements were recorded after his death from two of the women and they outlined alleged separate incidents.

“A relative of a third female spoke to police on the telephone and stated that she did not want to make a statement, when a police officer explained that she was attempting to confirm or dispel rumours of inappropriateness of the taxi driver, a male took the telephone and commented ‘sure things did happen but she’s making no complaint’”.

The victim’s widow was excused from attending the proceedings.