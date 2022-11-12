Michael McGirr: Body recovered in search for Fermanagh man that went missing two weeks ago

The body of missing Co Fermanagh man Michael McGirr has been found by police on Saturday afternoon.

Michael McGirr was last seen on Saturday, October 29 on Lough Erne, and was believed to have been travelling in the direction of Inish Davar Island.

The Enniskillen RNLI station had confirmed a boat was located following a search almost two weeks ago, but Mr McGirr was not onboard at the time.

A search for Mr McGirr was initially launched on October 29 involving the PSNI and the Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 118 from Sligo.

In a social media post on the ‘Search for Michael McGirr’ Facebook page, family member Aideen McGirr wrote: “Just to let everyone know - Mac has been found.

“Thank you for all your help.”