Michael McGirr: Mother of missing Co Fermanagh man thanks those helping search

The mother of a Co Fermanagh man who was reported missing on Lough Erne has thanked volunteers and those helping to search for him.

Michael McGirr was last seen in Enniskillen on Saturday and is believed to have been travelling in the direction of Inish Davar Island.

Earlier this week the Enniskillen RNLI station confirmed a boat has been located following a search but said Mr McGirr was not onboard with the search continuing.

In a social media post on the ‘Search for Michael McGirr’ Facebook page, his mother Bernie Watterson urged anyone with the “spare time and energy” to keep a lookout for him if walking along the shoreline.

“Thank you to everyone that has been helping, every single second you’re out there counts and we want to get Michael my lovely kind generous thoughtful, fun loving, gorgeous affectionate, adventurous, life loving, son home.

“Please, the more people out the better chance of finding him.

“If you have spare time and energy it would be much appreciated if you could walk along the shoreline anywhere between Trory and Castlearchdale on the east side and Quarry point to Duff Point on the west side.

“Also jetties along the Boa Island Road. It doesn’t matter if the same ground is covered many times, what isn’t visible one minute might be visible the next. Binoculars if you have them might be useful.

“Also all prayers and wishes will be appreciated.”

A search for Mr McGirr was initially launched on Saturday night involving the PSNI and the Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 118 from Sligo.

Mr McGirr is described by police as being 5'9" in height, wearing blue jeans, brown boots, a green jumper with a high-vis yellow vest/coat, and carrying a navy blue holdall bag.