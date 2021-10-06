Michael Watt, medic at centre of Northern Ireland patient recall, is removed from medical register

Health Minister Robin Swann has expressed “profund disappointment” after the doctor at the centre of Northern Ireland’s largest ever patient recall was removed from the medical register.

While it means former Belfast Trust neurologist Dr Michael Watt can no longer work as a doctor in the UK, it also means he will not face fitness to practise proceedings as a result of the controversial decision.

The Medical Practitioner’s Tribunal Service (MPTS) considered an application made on behalf of the former medic in private and said in a statement released on Tuesday afternoon that his name was “voluntarily erased from the medical register” last Friday.

The MPTS is the body responsible for conducting hearings into the fitness to practise of doctors and makes independent decisions about cases referred by the General Medical Council (GMC).

A statement said: “Having heard evidence in relation to exceptional circumstances under the guidance on making decisions on voluntary erasure applications and advising on administrative erasure, the tribunal determined to accept Dr Watt’s application for voluntary erasure.”

The GMC has expressed disappointment at the development, which means he will not face a fitness to practise hearing and any subsequent sanction by regulators.

A spokesman said: “We are extremely disappointed that the Medical Practitioners Tribunal has allowed Dr Watt’s application for voluntary erasure as we felt it was in the public interest for the allegations to be heard by the tribunal in an open and transparent way. Patients of Dr Watt have suffered immense harm and our thoughts are with them and their families.”

A fitness to practise hearing would have been the forum where he would have been held accountable for alleged failings and concerns raised about the treatment he delivered to patients.

The Independent Neurology Inquiry will continue despite the MPTS decision but will examine any potential systemic failures and issues within neurology services in Northern Ireland, as opposed to concentrating on the accusations faced by Dr Watt.

David Galloway, director of MS Society NI, which has been supporting former patients, said: “Many patients felt a fitness to practise hearing was the only opportunity for Dr Watt to be help personally to account.

"Having been excused from appearing at the independent inquiry, this was the last hope for some.

"The fact that decisions like this happen behind closed doors and without patient involvement will cause further hurt and undermine confidence in the accountability mechanisms for health professionals.”

SDLP North Belfast MLA Nichola Mallon said: “While it’s welcome that Dr Watt has been now been removed from the medical register and can no longer practise medicine, it would have been preferable for patients if a public tribunal was held so the full case could be heard.

“While proceedings took place behind closed doors in this instance, I remain hopeful that the public inquiry into the work of Dr Watt will allow the exact facts to be established, patients to have their say about the enormous impact on their lives and bring the answers and closure they crave after the harrowing experience they have endured.”

Earlier this year, the Belfast Health Trust board was told the trust has received 274 clinical medical negligence claims from former patients of the ex-medic.

Health Minister Robin Swann said neither he nor his department are involved in MPTS or GMC processes or decisions.

“This will be another distressing day in what has been a long sequence of distressing days for former patients of Dr Watt and their families,” he said. They are very much in my thoughts today.

“There was an expectation of a full GMC hearing and there will be profound disappointment that this is not happening. I very much share that disappointment.

“I can assure patients and families that I am determined to do everything in my power to repair the damage inflicted on public confidence by the neurology recall.

“I look forward to the Independent Neurology Inquiry completing its work and bringing forward robust recommendations to ensure patients in Northern Ireland are never faced with such circumstances again.”