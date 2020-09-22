Michael Willis family left 'shocked to core' after drowning tragedy

Tragedy: Michael Willis died trying to save his son after he fell from a dinghy

The brother of a west Belfast man who died in a drowning accident in Co Donegal at the weekend has said "words can't describe" how his family are feeling.

Father-of-three Michael Willis (45) died after his dinghy was hit by a wave off Maghera Beach in Ardara.

It is believed Michael's 11-year-old son was tossed into the sea by the wave around 2.30pm on Saturday and that he entered the water to try to save him.

Two others on the boat managed to rescue the child but Michael disappeared from sight only to be spotted 40 minutes later by the Irish Coast Guard helicopter around 200 yards from the scene of the accident.

"Losing my big brother has shocked my family to the core," said Oran Willis.

"I can only hope to be half a father to my son as he was to his children."

After being pulled from the water Mr Willis was flown to Letterkenny for hospital treatment, but later passed away. His mother Veronica is a former Sinn Fein councillor, and West Belfast MP Paul Maskey said the community had been shocked by the tragedy.

"West Belfast was heartbroken to learn of the loss of Michael Willis following a tragic accident in Donegal," he said.

"The Willis family are a well-known and respected republican family in the Colin area, with Michael's mother Veronica having been a Sinn Fein councillor.

"The community of Colin and West Belfast will rally around the Willis family to offer whatever support we can to assist them at this time of great difficulty."

Mr Willis was also well-known in football circles due to his association with Colin Valley FC.

He is survived by wife Chrissy and children Michael, Sionainn and Shenna.