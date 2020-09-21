Michael Willis, son of ex-SF councillor, dies in Donegal beach tragedy

Tributes after Michael Willis drowns in Donegal dinghy accident

The son of a former Belfast Sinn Fein councillor has died in a drowning accident.

Michael Willis was killed in the tragedy at Maghera Beach outside Ardara in Co Donegal on Saturday.

It is understood that he was in a dinghy which capsized.

Mr Willis (45) was flown by Irish Coastguard helicopter to Letterkenny for hospital treatment, but later passed away.

His mother Veronica is a former Sinn Fein councillor.

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey said: "The community of West Belfast was heartbroken to learn of the loss of Michael Willis following a tragic accident in Donegal.

"The Willis family are a well known and respected republican family in the Colin area, with Michael's mother Veronica having been a Sinn Fein councillor.

"The community of the Colin and West Belfast will rally around the Willis family to offer whatever support we can to assist them at this time of great difficulty."

Mr Willis was a former manager of Colin Valley FC. It posted: "Micky has a long history of involvement in local football within the Poleglass and wider Colin area - with clubs such as Colin Bhoys in his recent past.

"It was this long history within the area that brought him to our attention and was the reason we sought out Micky's help when he became available - he gave the club everything he had these past few years and we are all so very thankful for everything he did for us."

A death notice described Mr Willis as the "much loved husband of Chrissy, devoted daddy of Michael, Sionainn and Shenna and beloved son of Michael and Veronica".

It was the second tragedy to happen in Donegal at the weekend. In the other incident, at Rossnowlagh beach, a man suffered a heart attack in the water.

Despite frantic efforts by beach users and emergency services, the man's life could not be saved.

Among those who tried to go to the victim's aid was surfer and musician Lee Jones (22), from Derrygonnelly.

Mr Jones said yesterday: "I was just getting into my car after coming out of the water and getting changed.

"I'd just opened the car door when I heard screams out in the water.

"I ran straight out as quick as I could, and along with two other surfers we dragged the man back in.

"My girlfriend who was in the car rushed to help.

"She grabbed her phone and began running towards us.

"She called the ambulance. A doctor and a nurse appeared and started down CPR, and then the ambulance arrived very quickly."

The man, aged in his 70s, who got into difficulties was rushed to hospital in Letterkenny for treatment, but later died.

Mr Jones - who plays guitar in the popular Irish traditional pop band the Tumbling Paddies - added: "It was a complete shock - and it's devastating to hear that the man has passed away. It's tragic, it was all so quick - it was hard."