Michaela McAreavey murder case to be re-examined

Mauritius agrees to look again at the murder of the Co Tyrone woman, murdered on her honeymoon.

Michaela McAreavey (27) was murdered while on honeymoon to Mauritius in 2011.

The government of Mauritius has agreed to a fresh examination of the murder of Co Tyrone woman Michaela McAreavey, ten years after her death while on honeymoon.

It was confirmed by the First and Deputy First Ministers on Monday after police had officially closed investigations into the murder last year.

In a joint statement, Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill said they had met with Michaela’s family to inform them of the latest development and that options were being explored on how to support the family as they continue to seek justice.

Michaela (27) was the daughter of former Tyrone GAA manager Mickey Harte and had only been married to her husband John McAreavey for a short time before her trip to the island.

Responding to the news on Twitter, Mr McAreavey called it “a significant step in the right direction” and thanked Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill.

Mrs Foster said: “The death of Michaela McAreavey whilst on honeymoon touched everyone across Northern Ireland. The fact that, more than 10 years later, no one has been brought to justice for this most dreadful crime only serves to compound the grief and pain endured by Michaela’s family.

“I felt both a personal and professional responsibility to do everything possible to bring about justice for a young woman who was so cruelly taken from the many people who knew and loved her. And I’m pleased that one of my last duties as First Minister was to update the family on this important progress and show my support for their unrelenting campaign.”

Ms O’Neill added: “Michaela McAreavey was a remarkable young woman; adored by her family, friends and students. The taking of her young life was devastating for all who knew her.

“In pursuit of justice for Michaela, the Harte and McAreavey families have fought a decade-long battle with dignity and determination. We gave a commitment to support them in that battle and I’m encouraged that we have now received agreement from the Mauritian government to look again at the case.

“Michaela deserves justice and the very least her family deserve is truth. No stone should be left unturned in pursuing that, and we will continue to do all we can to see it delivered.”

Sinn Fein MP for West Tyrone, Orfhlaith Begley, called it an important step in the campaign for justice.

“For over 10 years, the Harte and McAreavey families have fought a determined and dignified campaign for justice for Michaela,” she said.

“No one has ever been brought to justice for this horrible crime.

“Confirmation from the Joint First Ministers today that the Mauritian government will look again at Michaela’s case is an important step in the campaign.

“Every avenue possible must be explored and we will continue to stand with Michaela’s family to ensure that happens.”