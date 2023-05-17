Michaela McAreavey song: Heated exchange involving Jamie Bryson and company’s lawyer at unfair dismissal case

A lorry driver’s explanation for posting an offensive livestream mocking murder victim Michaela McAreavey was “implausible and unworthy of belief”, a senior barrister has claimed.

Frank O’Donoghue KC was speaking at the final day of an unfair dismissal case taken by Andrew McDade which is linked to the video recorded in an Orange Hall in Dundonald.

A judge at the tribunal said the scenes were reminiscent of 1930s Germany. Tribunal president Noel Kelly said it was like a Munich bierkeller with “young men with stiff arm salutes, chanting and roaring, drink everywhere”.

Mr McDade had been attending an event at Dundonald Orange Hall to mark Northern Ireland's centenary last May when he live-streamed footage. It included the singing of the song which appears to mock the daughter of former Tyrone GAA manager Mickey Harte who was murdered while on honeymoon in Mauritius in 2011.

A 30-second clip from the four-minute broadcast went viral on social media and sparked widespread condemnation.

Mr O’Donoghue is representing the Norman Emerson Group who sacked Mr McDade, a delivery driver, after he admitted to posting the livestream on his Facebook page, where he was already identified as an employee.

During the industrial tribunal hearing in Belfast, senior management from the Norman Emerson Group said they feared reputational damage to their firm, which includes the GAA amongst its customers.

Mr O'Donoghue said the video showed “naked vile sectarianism” that was recorded in the “bowels of an Orange Hall in east Belfast”. He added that the claimant, Mr McDade, removed all evidence of the recording by deactivating his Facebook page.

There was a heated exchange of words after Mr O’Donoghue said it was unclear who had instructed Jamie Bryson to represent Mr McDade.

During evidence Mr McDade said he contacted the Worshipful Grand Master of the Portadown Lodge when the video was made public, and that he then contacted Mr Bryson on his behalf.

“The Orange Order clearly sees the opportunity to control the narrative," said Mr O’Donoghue.

“This all goes to damage limitation, creating a narrative that is self-serving”.

He said it was relevant that the claimant “had sought representation” from Mr Bryson.

“Mr Bryson is actually instructed by Portadown Orange Lodge," he said, adding that it was relevant as Mr Bryson is known for expressing the views of “one section of the community”.

Mr O’Donoghue also questioned whether Mr Bryson was being paid by the Orange Order for representing Mr McDade.

Mr Bryson responded by saying he represented clients from “both sides of the community”. He said he had not received a penny from the Orange Order and took instruction solely from Mr McDade.

He said he would have been reprimanded had he made “such a submission about a representative from the other community”.

Mr McDade had argued that he could not have foreseen the singing would take place when he started the livestream and was not aware of what the words of the song were.

He said he was livestreaming “cultural bannerettes” in the Orange Hall.

Mr O'Donoghue, in his summing up, said: “He must have been aware given his close proximity to those he was videoing.

“The explanation of videoing bannerettes is utterly implausible and not borne out by the section of video that we viewed."

Mr O’Donoghue said the Norman Emerson Group were justified in sacking Mr McDade in the circumstances.

Mr Kelly, the president of the Industrial Tribunals and Fair Employment Tribunal, compared the behaviour of bandsmen who mocked Mrs McAreavey to 1930s Germany.

He said the incident appeared to be a “joint enterprise” among those present.

“No one was saying ‘shut up and sit down’, it looked like a Munich bierkeller in the 1930s," Mr Kelly stated.

“Young men with stiff arm salutes, chanting and roaring, drink everywhere, I didn’t see anyone try to stop it.

“I saw people turning and looking at this with something approaching approval on their faces... it’s beyond understanding.

“It was an utterly disgraceful thing … utterly, utterly contemptible”, he said.

Judge Kelly made clear that he was not drawing comparisons between the Orange Order and the Nazis: “They’re an organisation which is the opposite end of the spectrum.

“It is very, very strange and inconsistent”, he said.

Mr McDade was suspended by the Norman Emerson Group on June 3, while an investigation was carried out, and then dismissed following a disciplinary meeting. He did not appeal against his dismissal.

On Tuesday the tribunal heard the full four-minute video was not available because Mr McDade deleted the footage and his Facebook profile in the early hours of June 3 after receiving threatening messages.

He claimed he was wrongfully dismissed by the building supply company, having worked as a delivery driver there since 2014.

Mr O’Donoghue said the company acted “reasonably” when firing Mr McDade, adding that his actions had caused “enormous hurt” to the management and entire workforce.

But Mr Bryson said grossly negligent behaviour by Mr McDade had not been established.

“The act of the claimant, livestreaming the video, has been conflated with the acts of third parties. These two actions have collided and it is that collision that has created the consequences," he argued.

“Could Mr McDade have foreseen that act B (the chanting) would take place? I respectfully say he could not,” he said.

“He could not have foreseen the vile, reprehensible conduct of other people."

Mr Kelly said he and the two other panel members would consider the case on legal arguments alone, but said on a wider point he considered the video to be “absolutely breath-taking”.

On Monday, Mr McDade’s partner, nursing assistant Rhonda Shiels, appeared in a case challenging the decision by the Southern Health and Social Care Trust to dismiss her after she liked and shared the Facebook Live recording.

She had not been present at the Orange Hall but had been at an alternative centenary event at Stormont at the time.

Both tribunals have now heard all the evidence, with the panel to rule at a later date.