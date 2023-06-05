Michaela McAreavey video: Lorry driver told he knew what he was recording unless he was ‘blind and deaf’

An employment tribunal has told a lorry driver who lost his job after live streaming a video of men in an Orange hall mocking the death of Michaela McAreavey that unless he was “both deaf and blind, he had known what he had been recording”.

Andrew McDade from Portadown, but originally from Newtownards, has had his case for unfair dismissal against his former employers rejected.

The offensive song he streamed from Dundonald Orange Hall mocked the death of the daughter of former Tyrone GAA manager Mickey Harte, who was murdered on her honeymoon in January 2011.

The clip, recorded at an event to mark Northern Ireland’s centenary last May, went viral online and caused outrage across the political spectrum.

Mr McDade, represented by loyalist Jamie Bryson, had argued at an industrial tribunal last month that his subsequent dismissal by the Norman Emerson Group, where he had worked for eight years, was unfair.

Michaela video Orange Hall Dundonald

Mr McDade, a Portadown Orangeman at the time of the incident, had claimed he was “not aware” of offensive chanting about Mrs McAreavey when he streamed the video.

He had claimed to be simply streaming to “show the atmosphere of the day”, adding he could not be responsible for the actions of others during a live stream.

But in rejecting Mr McDade’s case for wrongful dismissal, the tribunal noted that around 12 people had been singing the song “no more than three to four metres away from the claimant, without any intervening obstruction and at some volume”.

The president of the Industrial Tribunals and Fair Employment Tribunal, Noel Kelly, said the claim had been “always misconceived and without merit”.

Mr McDade’s employer became linked with the video because Mr McDade’s Facebook profile description included their name.

The tribunal report added: "It is clear, and the respondent Company had been entitled to conclude, that the claimant had heard and had understood the song and had heard and understood the lyrics, which had mocked the death of a young woman in tragic circumstances.

“It is clear... that the claimant could not have failed to hear and could not have failed to understand what had been sung in front of him on this occasion.

"The claimant could have objected to the singing. He could have intervened. He could have stopped the livestream at any point. He chose to do none of these things.”

Michaela McAreavey

In delivering their judgment, the tribunal concluded: “The video had been focused on those singing and on those who had applauded and laughed both during the singing and at the end of the singing.

“Unless the claimant had been both deaf and blind, he had known what he had been recording.

“The singing of that song was not prevented or stopped by others present; it was in fact applauded. This had been a truly disgraceful event and reminiscent of a Munich Bierkeller in the 1930s. Persons not singing had laughed at the lyrics and had clapped. Others gave stiff arm salutes.

“The decision to summarily dismiss the claimant was a decision which had been well within the range of reasonable responses open to the respondent in all the circumstances of this case. Indeed it is difficult to see how the respondent, or any reasonable employer, could have arrived at a different conclusion or penalty.”