Micheal Martin believes Sinn Fein must apologise for IRA past

The Irish premier said the Provisional IRA was involved in ‘unadulterated murder’

Taoiseach Micheal Martin believes Sinn Fein must apologise for the Provisional IRA's role in the Troubles. (Julien Behal/PA)

Taoiseach Micheal Martin has called on Sinn Fein to apologise for the Provisional IRA’s history of violence during the Troubles.

The Fianna Fail leader said in order for Mary Lou McDonald’s party to become more “acceptable partners”, its members must change their narrative around what they call “the conflict in inverted commas”.

“What went on was unadulterated murder and mayhem [and] and appalling abuse of young people through punishment beatings and shootings," Mr Martin told The Sunday Times.

It comes after the Taoiseach was involved in an exchange in the Dail with Sinn Fein TD Mairead Farrell, whose aunt, also Mairead, was one of three IRA members shot dead by the SAS in Gibraltar in 1988.

Ms Farrell stated in the Dail earlier this month that the Irish government was not doing enough to implement that Stormont House legacy mechanisms.

However, Mr Martin responded by stating that “maybe it’s time” for Sinn Fein to help assist in Troubles legacy cases, such as the Kingsmills massacre.

The Irish premier also told The Sunday Times that the UK government needs to “step up” over its obligations to hold an inquiry into the murder of Belfast solicitor Pat Finucane.

Mr Finucane, 39, who represented republican and loyalist paramilitaries during the Troubles, was shot dead in his family home in north Belfast in February 1989 by the UDA in an attack found to have involved collusion with the state.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis previously said he was not taking a public inquiry off the table, but said further examinations of the case by police and a police watchdog should conclude first.

“The Irish government fulfilled its obligations [under the Weston Park agreement], the British government hasn't fulfilled all its obligations in respect of the murder of Pat Finucane,” said Mr Martin.

“I think the British government needs to step up on that front as well, and I will work with [them] in relation to that.”

He added that the IRA and the British army shared a common interest in not wanting “the truth to come out” about certain Troubles murders.

“I think there's a vested interest among British security interests and Provisional IRA intelligence interests never to have the truth come out,” said Mr Martin.

"I think the Provos would just as well not want it to come out, so they procrastinate on an awful lot of issues and so [does] British intelligence.

"It's very clear the Provisional IRA was heavily infiltrated in the end.

"There are various inquiries still under way that we've never quite got to the bottom of in terms of the level of that penetration, and what it resulted in, in terms of people being killed and murdered, and the work of senior people within the Provisional IRA who turned out to be informers and who caused the deaths of others."

A UK Government spokesperson said: "All families affected by the Troubles deserve the opportunity to find out the circumstances of their loved ones’ deaths. The UK Government is committed to working with the Irish Government, the Northern Ireland parties and civic society, including victims’ groups, on the legacy of the Troubles."