Michelin star chef Clare Smyth: ‘Childhood in Northern Ireland wasn’t normal’

Celebrated Northern Ireland chef Clare Smyth has said it wasn't until she moved to England to begin training that she realised the political backdrop of her Co Antrim childhood "wasn't normal".

Appearing on the BBC's Desert Island Discs radio programme, Ms Smyth said she "didn't know any different" from Northern Ireland in the 1990s until she reached her mid-teens, when she left the farm on which she grew up to embark on a career in catering at a college in Portsmouth.

In Northern Ireland, "police stations [were] covered in barbed wire looking like prisons, seeing soldiers on the streets with guns. It wasn't until I moved to England that I realised that wasn't normal."

Speaking to presenter Lauren Laverne, Ms Smyth said: "I was lucky that I was in the countryside. I didn't feel connected to it at all. A bomb would blow up our local town centre, one of my teacher's was a policeman who had one arm because he had been blown up in a bomb. I didn't question it."

With an ambition to work with the finest chefs in the world, she moved away and quickly lost her Northern Ireland accent. "I lost my accent within two to three weeks. Part of it was on purpose because I wanted to fit in. I was only 16 years old. That strong Northern Irish accent, there weren't that many women in kitchens anyway, I already stood out and I just wanted to fit in."

It was a world away from the Co Antrim farm where she grew up, where potatoes were a staple of every meal, she said. "We would grow up, every meal, potatoes, butter, salt and pepper."

Her signature dish at her own London restaurant is now potato and roe but said she takes inspiration from "the simplest things".

"I like complete silence in the kitchen, I don't even like anyone banging a spoon." she said.

"I grew up eating quite rustic food, often stews," she said. Her mother Doreen loved slow-cooked dishes and they would wake up to "this amazing smell in the house".

Her father William was a horse trainer as well as a farmer. "I would have gone into that professionally if I hadn't found cooking as a passion," she said.

In the London bedsit where she later lived, it was "tough times", she said. "There were cockroaches climbing the wall. But it was that very British spirit, that teenage angst, wanting to get on with things."

But she went on to become the first British woman to win the coveted three Michelin stars for her work. She opened her London restaurant, Core, in 2017, and before that she ran Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, which also held three Michelin stars.

She also found herself in the spotlight in 2018 as the caterer for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. "Meghan was a big foodie, as is Harry, and she used to come to Core with a friend," she said.

"They selected some of the dishes from Core, but we also did a little version of their roast chicken as well for the main course."

In a cost-of-living crisis, Ms Smyth said she believed fine dining in Britain offers good value. "We have 54 seats and we have 57 members of staff to give you an idea of costs. The ingredients we use are phenomenal. Value for money in fine dining in Britain is some of the best of the world."