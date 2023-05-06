Michelle O’Neill attending King Charles’ coronation ‘to represent the whole community’

Sinn Féin's Michelle O'Neill has tweeted about attending the coronation of King Charles. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire — © PA

Michelle O’Neill has said she is attending today’s coronation of King Charles to “represent the whole community.”

The Sinn Fein vice-president confirmed last month she would attend the coronation.

She arrived at Westminster Abbey around three hours ahead of the start of the ceremony at 11am.

Ms O’Neill is attending with Alex Maskey, who was invited as Speaker of the Assembly.

She said: "Today I will attend the coronation of King Charles III as First Minister Designate.

“My determination is to keep moving forward, and to represent the whole community.

“The political landscape across our island is changing,” she continued.

“My focus is on building a shared future for all.”

Ms O'Neill and Mr Maskey previously met the King at Hillsborough Castle after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Confirming she would be attending the coronation last week, Ms O’Neill said: “We are living in a time of great change. A time to respect our differing and equally legitimate aspirations, a time to firmly focus on the future and the opportunities that the next decade will bring.

“I am an Irish republican. I also recognise there are many people on our island for whom the coronation is a hugely important occasion,” she added.

“I am committed to being a First Minister for all, representing the whole community, building good relations between the people of these islands, and advancing peace and reconciliation through respectful and mature engagement.

“Therefore, as First Minister Designate, I will join President of Ireland Michael D Higgins, international figures, church leaders, other party leaders and the Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey for the coronation in London.”

The DUP welcomed her attendance but urged Sinn Fein to go a step further by agreeing to Union flags being flown “on all publicly-funded buildings on coronation day”.