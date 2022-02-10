Michelle O’Neill backs Health Ministers decision to lift Covid restrictions

Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O’Neill has said that Health Minister Robin Swann will have her “full support” to lift the remaining Covid-19 restrictions.

She said that the restrictions may have to remain in place for the time being due to legal issues, rather than health reasons.

Read more Coronavirus NI: No decision from Robin Swann on removing remaining restrictions

Ms O’Neill said: "The Health Minister will have my full support, backed by the medical opinion if we can lift restrictions then that’s what we should do.

“We’ve always said that we wouldn’t keep them in place for any longer than necessary.

“The rest of the parties are in the Executive with the right heart, they want to do the right thing by the public,” she added.

“The pandemic has been so challenging on many, many fronts, and we’ve always said we wouldn’t keep things in place for any longer than necessary.”

On Thursday, the Health Minister revealed that no restrictions will be lifted after he sought legal advice on reviewing the remaining measures in place in the absence of the Executive.

The Executive collapsed last week after the DUP withdrew Paul Givan as First Minister.

The Covid-19 regulations are not due to expire until March 24. Until its collapse, the Executive had previously been carrying out a review of the rules every three weeks.