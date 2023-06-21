Michelle O’Neill calls for Noah Donohoe family to be given answers

Michelle O’Neill has called for Noah Donohoe’s family to be given answers on the third anniversary of the schoolboy’s disappearance.

14-year-old Noah was found dead in a storm drain in June 2020, six days after he went missing as he cycled to meet up with friends.

The Sinn Féin first minister designate said that “serious questions” remain around the schoolboy’s disappearance.

Noah Donohoe (family handout/PA)

“Serious questions remain unanswered concerning very many aspects of Noah’s disappearance and the subsequent investigation,” she said.

“The response to those questions must be comprehensive.

A court was told earlier in the month that further work is needed before a date can be set for an inquest into Noah’s death.

The hearing was originally scheduled to take place last year but was then delayed after a ruling from Coroner Joe McCrisken that it should proceed with a jury following an application from Noah’s mother.

“Noah’s mum Fiona and his family have campaigned for the truth about the circumstances which led to Noah’s disappearance and death,” she continued.

"They deserve no less.”

Ms O’Neill finished by appealing for anyone with information relevant to the case to bring it to the police or the Coroner’s Court.

“Justice should be done for Noah, Fiona and the Donohoe family and it is also important that justice is seen to be done,” she added.

“Sinn Féin will continue to stand with Fiona and her family against anyone who would seek to deny the ability of a mother, who has lost her son in the most tragic of circumstances, to achieve truth and justice.”