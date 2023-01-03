Michelle O’Neill invites MLAs to silent vigil at Stormont for Natalie McNally and victims of gender-based violence

Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O’Neill has written to MLAs inviting them to take part in a silent vigil at Stormont in memory of Natalie McNally and all victims of gender-based violence.

It will take place at Parliament Buildings at 2pm on Thursday.

Michelle O’Neill said the “brutal” murder of the 32-year-old “has sent shock waves through the community in Lurgan and further afield”.

"Natalie was 15 weeks pregnant when she was murdered,” she said.

“She was in her home where she should have been safe.

“Her death is the latest in the long and terrible number of murders inflicted on women and is a dark reflection of the misogyny that continues to permeate much of our society and culture.

“As political representatives, we have a duty to show our support, sympathy and solidarity for Natalie, for her family and for the many victims of gender-based violence.”

The First Minister designate called for societal shift in attitudes.

“We have a responsibility to stand against this violence,” she said.

“There should be zero tolerance of gender-based violence but also of the culture and attitudes that drive and normalise this violence.”

It comes after the heartbroken brother of the murdered woman renewed his plea for help in catching his sister’s killer.

Declan McNally said the entire family is “very confident” in the police investigation as he begged for anyone with information to contact detectives.

“We need justice – all we have left now is to try and find out who and why [they] did this to Natalie,” he told BBC Radio Ulster.

Family members carry the casket of murder victim Natalie McNally following her funeral service at her parents home in Lurgan in County Armagh, Northern Ireland. Ms McNally 32, who was 15 weeks pregnant with a boy, was fatally stabbed at her home in Lurgan last Sunday. Picture date: Monday December 26, 2022.

Two 32-year-old men have been arrested as part of the probe, however one is no longer a suspect.

The second man has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Speaking on Good Morning Ulster, PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said it’s a very complex investigation and relies on help from the public.

However, the lead investigator said the killer can also help as he made a direct appeal for them to hand themselves in.

“Stop the anguish you are feeling, come forward,” he said.

“Because at some point I will come knocking on your door – come forward and explain to us what happened.

“Tell us your version of the story and why Natalie was killed in the way that she was.

“And deliver some form of closure for yourself and the McNally family.”

Mr McGuinness said he still needs help in identifying a man with a rucksack who was captured on CCTV in the area on the night of the murder.

Declan also paid an emotional tribute to his “absolutely amazing” sister who was stabbed to death in her Lurgan home a week before Christmas.

“She was just absolutely amazing,” he said.

“You couldn’t have asked for a better sister.

“She was fun, she was funny, she was generous and she was kind – she was brilliant.”

The mum-to-be was found dead in her Silverwood Green property just two days before a scan would have told her she was carrying a baby boy.

Declan said only the immediate family knew that Natalie was 15 weeks pregnant.

"Her plan was on Christmas Day she was going tell everyone,” he said.

“It’s devastating – my parents don’t have any grandchildren, this was going to be their first grandchild, they were making plans.

“We were worried, obviously Natalie has type 1 diabetes, we were worried about the pregnancy.

“Never in a million years would you think this was going to happen.

“It’s beyond comprehension.”

Declan described how Natalie overcame “a lot of challenges in her life” and became fiercely independent after being diagnosed with diabetes when she was just three years old.

“She got through it and got on with every challenge,” he said.

“She went to Queen’s and got a law degree, she went and got a master’s degree.

“Three years ago she moved out and got her own house, she was independent, but round at my mum and dad’s six or seven days a week.

“We were just incredibly close and she was a wonderful person.”

Natalie’s brother also described how his family has been plunged into unbearable grief as he thanked everyone in the community, including churches and political parties, for their ongoing support.

“We are devastated, it’s like the bottom of the world has fallen off,” he said.

“It’s unbelievable.

"People say its like your worst nightmare, but you would never have a nightmare like this.

"We are trying to get through it every day. We are getting support from everyone.

"We’re getting contacted from people from all over, including people who have had a family member suffer in tragic circumstances as well.”

Natalie’s distraught parents Noel and Bernie spoke out days after laying to rest their only daughter.

They appealed to the “monster” who took her life to hand himself in to police in a harrowing interview with the Sunday Life, in which they revealed they were unable to have an open coffin for Natalie.

“I always thought the worst thing could happen is one of my children dying before me, but for one of them to be murdered, so brutally, and a grandson,’’ said Noel.

“We can’t imagine why someone would do this to anyone, let alone our daughter.

"How could someone be so evil?”