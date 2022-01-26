Michelle O’Neill says historical tweets by Sinn Fein politicians ‘not acceptable’ as three MLAs issue apologies

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has said historical tweets posted by three party MLAs were "offensive and not acceptable".

Ms O'Neill was commenting after old tweets containing derogatory phrases and language posted by MLAs Jemma Dolan, Sinead Ennis and Emma Sheerin were unearthed by BBC Radio Ulster's Nolan Show.

Ms O'Neill said: "The comments are wrong, they are offensive and they are not acceptable language for any Sinn Fein representative to use.

"I have spoken directly with each of the MLAs and made this very clear to them.

"They have each told me they deeply regret the language used and will apologise."

Each of the three MLAs also issued their own individual apology on the social media platform.

Ms Sheerin said she was “deeply sorry” for her “offensive terminology”.

Ms Ennis said she was “sorry for using language which I accept was totally inappropriate and wrong”.

While Ms Dolan wrote: “I want to apologise and say that I regret and am very sorry for the offense caused by comments I made historically on social media.

“These comments were unacceptable and do not represent in any way how I would now express myself.”

The tweets were posted between 2012 and 2013, before all three women represented the party as MLAs.

Revealed on the Nolan Show, some of the posts feature misogynistic language, while others reference sectarian slurs.

Some others target specific individuals including Lady Mary Peters and Irish broadcaster Ryan Tubridy.

Mr Nolan read out the tweets attributed to the Sinn Fein MLA for South Down, Sinead Ennis, the party’s Mid Ulster MLA Emma Sheerin and one tweet from Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Jemma Dolan.

Several of the tweets from Ms Ennis reference the sectarian slur “hun” in their content.

In a response to another user, Ms Ennis tweeted on March 21, 2012: “Some people were hit with the ugly stick, you were raped by the whole forest.”

In another tweet on April 26, 2013, the politician made reference to the RTE broadcaster Ryan Tubridy in a post responding to former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams, writing: “Ryan Turbidy [sic] was being dead on for once and keeping his ugly mouth shut?”

In a tweet from December 7, 2012, Ms Ennis wrote: “Those hun b*****s can kiss my arse if they think they are ruining my day out.”

Another from December 16, 2012, said: “Currently in London – capital of the huns beloved UK – I'm yet to see a butcher’s apron.”

Referencing Liverpool Football Club fans and the paramilitary group Loyalist Volunteer Force (LVF) on December 7, 2012, Ms Ennis wrote: “But they are huns! I’ve been at LFC games particular [sic] the uefc cup game v Celtic few years back and every 2nd scarf was a LVF 1.”

Following the emergence of a raft of historical tweets from Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie, Sinn Fein’s Michelle O’Neill said his comments “on women, race & others are outrageous & totally unacceptable.”

“There is a litany of abuse on his account & the public will make up its own mind on that,” she added.

On December 24, 2012, Sinead Ennis tweeted: “There’s a fella by the pool here an swear to f*** he’s got bigger t**s than me.”

Mr Nolan also read out tweets attributed to Ms Sheerin, including one in which she described someone as looking like “manure” and another tweet from January 5, 2013, in which she wrote: “She looks hot enough aye, for a hooker.”

One tweet he read out from Ms Dolan while she was responding to a friend made reference to a derogatory term for mental illness.

Responding on Twitter, Ms Sheerin issued an apology for her comments.

"I am deeply sorry that I used offensive terminology on social media,” she wrote.

“It was and is totally unacceptable. It is not how I would express myself today and I unreservedly apologise for the offence that these comments have caused.”

Ms Ennis said: “I deeply regret the offensive comments I made on social media. I am sorry for using language which I accept was totally inappropriate and wrong.

“I apologise unreservedly for the offence caused.”

Responding to the tweets earlier, the SDLP MLA Colin McGrath said the content was “inappropriate” and claimed the use of language is something “most people would find offensive”.

He said he did not think it was the language befitting of MLAs in the Stormont Assembly.

“I think people need to be very careful about what they tweet and if they are resorting to that type of language then I think they have lost any of the argument or debate they are engaged in,” he told the Nolan Show.

“I think it gives all politicians a bad name. I think this sort of language brings a sort of toxicity to politics in general. It has to be called out.

“It will require Michelle O’Neill to call out this behaviour today. Collectively, there needs to be from all the politicians a subscription that there is no more of this. It is just cringeworthy some of those remarks that have been made.”