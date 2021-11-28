Michelle O’Neill shares happy photos of daughter’s wedding

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has celebrated the wedding of her daughter Saoirse to Colin McNamee at the weekend.

The Sinn Fein politician said “family and friends are everything” as she shared the happy news of her daughter’s marriage. Saoirse is Ms O’Neill’s daughter with Paddy O'Neill, from whom she is separated.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

"What a fantastic weekend celebrating my daughter’s wedding,” she said.

Ms O’Neill, who is also mother to Ryan, shared photos of the bridal party gathered together, along with a photo of her daughter in her wedding dress and a family picture with the groom.

The mother of the bride also wore white while four bridesmaids were in pink, wearing stoles to protect against the cold. There were also four flowergirls.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Ms O’Neill was flooded with congratulations after posting the photos on social media, sharing snaps of the happy occasion on Twitter and Facebook.

MLA Caoimhe Archibald said the pictures were “gorgeous” while Northern Ireland Retail Consortium chief Aodhan Connolly sent congratulations to the couple.

In July, Ms O’Neill said she was a “very proud mummy” after she collected Saoirse’s wedding dress with her at Perfect Day Bridal in Lurgan.

Sharing a picture of the two together, she said “not long now until the big day”.

Responding to well wishers, she said: “Thank you all for your lovely comments, it shows the very best of social media. Your comments are very much appreciated by myself and Saoirse.”