Michelle O’Neill unable to attend Labour conference after contracting viral infection

First Minister designate Michelle O’Neill has revealed on Twitter that she was not able to attend the Labour conference in Liverpool on Sunday due to contracting a viral infection.

The Sinn Fein Vice President tweeted: “Disappointed to be unable to attend the @UKLabour conference in Liverpool due to contracting a viral infection, I wish all those attending well. I hope to be back at my desk in the coming days.”

She was due to attend a number of events as part of the conference.

A member of the Sinn Fein London office, Joe Dwyer, tweeted that South Down MP Chris Hazzard would be speaking in her place at the Sinn Fein Fringe Meeting set to be held on Sunday evening.

He tweeted: “Wishing you a speedy recovery Michelle Tonight’s @SinnFeinIreland.

"Fringe Meeting will still be going ahead with @ChrisHazzardSF MP speaking in Michelle’s place. 18:30 at the Atlantic Tower Hotel with @peterkyle @JonTonge & @FrancieMolloy #Lab22.”