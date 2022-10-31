Michelle O’Neill warns abuse of QUB academic could spark violence and demands DUP stop ‘dangerous attacks’

Sinn Fein’s vice president has demanded an immediate end to “dangerous” and “sustained” attacks on academics from Queen’s University Belfast.

Michelle O’Neill warned it is “wrong” to target the credibility of those engaged in research relating to Brexit and NI’s constitutional future as she blamed senior DUP politicians and loyalists.

“Most notable has been the sustained and deplorable attacks directed towards the head of the QUB's human rights centre, Professor Colin Harvey,” she said.

“As far back as 2019 the graduate body at Queen's University Belfast itself unanimously passed a motion condemning these attacks on university staff, and supporting their academic freedom without fear of placing themselves in jeopardy.

“Three years on we now have the United Nations speaking out against these attacks from some politicians and journalists.

“They have said that the ongoing smear campaign against the academic has the potential to spark physical violence.

“This cannot be taken lightly.”

The Mid-Ulster MLA said there is an onus on the PSNI to investigate and ensure Prof Harvey’s personal safety.

“These attacks are dangerous and must end,” she said.

It comes after the university released a statement condemning “abusive commentary” towards the professor who has been subject to abuse after his participation in an event supporting a united Ireland.

“The university again outright condemns the threatening and abusive commentary towards Professor Colin Harvey,” it read.

“Earlier this year, the university management made contact with the PSNI, who now have ongoing engagement with the university security team to ensure the safety and welfare of all our staff, and a member of the university management team has ongoing contact with Professor Harvey.

“The university strongly supports freedom of thought and expression within a framework of respect for the rights of other persons.

"Academic freedom is enshrined as a guiding principle in the university’s charter and statute.

"The university fully supports the right of its academics to publish work and express academic opinion within this framework.”

Prof Harvey was one of the main drivers behind Ireland’s Future – an Irish non-profit company formed in 2017 to campaign for new constitutional arrangements on the island.

Critics have directly and indirectly attacked Professor Harvey in recent years, while the DUP was accused of blocking his appointment to a panel of experts to be established to consider a Bill of Rights for Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile Sinn Fein MLA Caoimhe Archibald has called on the university to acknowledge that permission was granted for the academic to use the QUB logo on a publication entitled “Making the Case for Irish Unity in the EU”.

“Ongoing threats and abuse towards Professor Colin Harvey are dangerous, outrageous and an attack on academic freedom and expression,” she said.

“Everyone has the right to have their say on the constitutional future of our island without fear of intimidation.

“We note public support for Professor Harvey from Queen’s University.

“That is welcome and I call on the university to publicly acknowledge permission to use the university logo on publications by Professor Harvey was sought and granted.

“Attempts to suppress an informed discussion about the future through academic debate is an attack on democracy and freedom of expression and I call on the leadership of political unionism to defend the rights of academics to publish their opinion free from threat and intimidation.”