Michelle O’Neill’s correspondence to the Queen ‘welcomed’, as Dame Arlene reveals she is working on ‘new movement’ to advocate for Union

Former First Minister confirms she is no longer member of the DUP

The newly honoured Dame Arlene Foster has welcomed a move by Michelle O’Neill to write to the Queen on her Platinum Jubilee.

Dame Arlene suggested the Sinn Fein vice-president has recognised the “fact she [the Queen] has given so much service to the country”.

The former First Minister, who was made a dame in the Queen’s Birthday Honours, confirmed her former Executive partner Ms O’Neill has not yet been in touch to congratulate her, but thanked people across Northern Ireland for the “many messages of congratulations” she has received.

During the interview on BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme, the former DUP leader confirmed she is no longer a member of the party, despite supporting Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Deborah Erskine during the recent election.

She also confirmed she is working on a “new movement” to advocate for the Union, but said it was not a new political party.

A letter written by Ms O’Neill to the Queen was seen by this newspaper, which was sent around 10 days ago.

It describes the Platinum Jubilee as “an historic moment”, especially for unionists across the island of Ireland and beyond.

Commenting on the correspondence, Dame Arlene said: “I think that the Jubilee probably means different things to different people. To me it means three things,” she told BBC NI.

“First of all, it means a celebration of Her Majesty the Queen personally for her 70 years of service and dedication.

“Secondly it means a celebration of the monarchy as an institution, its longevity, the fact it is above politics.

“Thirdly it is about Britishness, under the leadership of Her Majesty the Queen and the way in which we will be able to celebrate that.

“For republicans like Michelle O’Neill and like Nichola Sturgeon, they have recognised in Her Majesty the Queen the first of those, the fact that she has given so much service to the country. They are recognising that and I think that is something to be welcomed.”

Meanwhile, despite being out of frontline politics after her removal as DUP leader last year, Dame Arlene was asked about her former party and their performance in last month’s Assembly election.

“I thought given some of the predictions, the DUP in terms of percentage polling, did quite well,” she added.

“Obviously some very good people were lost, but actually Sinn Fein did not increase the number of people they had.

I think there is much to build on, I think there is much to do. I haven’t gone away in terms of advocating for the Union. I’ll continue to put a positive case for the union wherever I am.”

Dame Arlene said she is no longer a member of the party but supported them as “the only party that could beat Sinn Fein” and revealed on the programme she is working on a “new movement”.

“I am advocating for the union now in a non-party way,” she said.

“I have been working on a new movement, which is seeking to advocate for the Union and disrupt the narrative that a united-Ireland is inevitable. It is not a new party it is a new movement.”