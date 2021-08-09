Michelle O’Neill’s tribute to hunger striker Thomas McElwee ‘hurtful’

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has been strongly criticised for paying public tribute to a hunger striker responsible for killing a young Co Antrim shop worker who was burned alive in a firebomb attack.

Thomas McElwee, from Bellaghy, died 40 years ago, on August 8, 1981, after 62 days on hunger strike.

In a tweet, Ms O’Neill wrote: “Today marks the 40th anniversary of the death of Tom McElwee after 62 days on hunger strike.”

She added: “Fuair sé bás ar son saoirse na hÉireann,” which means: “They died for Irish freedom.”

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie responded: “Here is the problem with our society. The murderer is remembered not the victim. Thomas McElwee struck a blow for Ireland by burning to death 26-year-old Yvonne Dunlop.

“His name will forever be linked to that brutal murder regardless of Sinn Fein spin.”

McElwee and his cousin Francis Hughes, also a hunger striker who died in May 1981, carried out bomb attacks for a number of years in the mid-1970s on various towns in counties Londonderry and Antrim. They were described at the time as independent republicans.

The 23-year-old was captured in 1976 after a bomb he was transporting prematurely exploded.

He was later convicted of the murder of Ms Dunlop, who died following the firebomb attack on the clothes shop where she worked in Ballymena. It was reduced to manslaughter on appeal.

Sinn Fein posted a tribute to McElwee on its website, describing him as “a political prisoner, unbowed and unbroken”.

McElwee, who lost an eye in the premature explosion, had just turned 19 when he was arrested in December 1976.

TUV North Antrim MLA Jim Allister described the “glorification… of the vile murderer of young Ballymena mother, Yvonne Dunlop, is beyond sick.”

He added: “In honouring McIlwee, Michelle O’Neill again rubs salt in the deep wounds inflicted needlessly by bloodthirsty IRA terror.”

Alliance Party councillor Sorcha Eastwood said she understands people have families and grieve. “But when SF and others rewrite history with the IRA cast as heroes, it is hurtful, wrong to those murdered by terrorists and to decency everywhere. Tragic. Just tragic. Its all just so heartbreaking,” she said.