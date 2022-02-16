Mid and East Antrim Borough Council appoints interim chief to replace Anne Donaghy amid legal proceedings

Mark Parkinson has been named as interim chief executive of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

He will officially take over from current acting chief, Philip Thompson, who secured the post in temporary capacity following the suspension of previous boss, Anne Donaghy.

Ms Donaghy has since made a series of explosive claims against the council in a case alleging sexual, religious and political discrimination.

Mr Parkinson will officially take on the new role on Monday, February 21, having recently served as of deputy chief executive at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council.

He has also worked in England, where he was deputy chief at Shepway District Council from 2010 to 2012, and served as deputy chief executive at Exeter City Council, from 2013 to 2018.

The council said Mr Parkinson’s appointment “follows a comprehensive recruitment process overseen on behalf of the council by the local government staffing commission”.

Elected members agreed to his new role at a meeting on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, Ms Donaghy’s legal case against her employer is ongoing, as she claims her suspension from work in December was “unlawful”, and has accused an official of spreading “untruthful allegations” that she had a drink problem.

Having come from a Catholic background, she also made allegations of discrimination “on the grounds of sex, religious beliefs and political opinion”.

The council had said that it does “not comment on staffing matters” and as respondents to the claim, it and any others named will have the right to reply in writing and give their side of the case.

Speaking about Mr Parkinson’s new appointment, Mayor William McCaughey, said: “Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has a proud and rich reputation for excellent frontline service delivery and I am confident Mark will build on that and help drive us forward.

"He brings impressive experience and expertise, and will be a welcome addition to our senior management team at a very busy time.

“The past two years have been extremely challenging for our entire community and our businesses across the borough as a result of the pandemic, and as a council, we are fully focused and committed to providing all the support, guidance and leadership required to pave the way for a strong recovery and future prosperity in Mid and East Antrim.

“I want to thank our director Philip Thompson for his hard work and dedication as acting chief executive in recent months, and I commend the senior management team and all our staff throughout the organisation for their continued delivery of superb services to all our residents.”