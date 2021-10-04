Mid and East Antrim council accused of ‘toxic workplace’ as 61% reveal bullying experience

NIPSA official says the findings will ‘rock it to its core’ as council states it has a ‘zero tolerance’ approach

A public sector union has accused a Northern Ireland council of creating a “toxic workplace” for employees after a survey revealed 61% of respondents said they had experienced bullying.

NIPSA published the results of its bullying and harassment survey at Mid and East Antrim Borough Council on Monday.

It said it represents around 300 members who work at the local authority and insisted the findings should “rock the council to its core”.

Last month, the council had insisted claims were unfounded when NIPSA announced it would be carrying out the survey.

A council spokesperson told the Belfast Telegraph on Monday that it is taking the concerns raised by NISPA “very seriously”, stressing it takes a “zero tolerance” approach to bullying and harassment.

The survey, which received 99 responses, equating to 34% of NIPSA membership at the council, also found that 57% did not feel supported by the council and 79% felt they could not report their concerns because they feared it would impact negatively on their career prospects.

Just under 55% answered ‘no’ when asked if their employer takes bullying and harassment complaints seriously – compared to 13% ‘yes’ and 33% who selected ‘other’.

Asked if they believe there is a culture of bullying and harassment at the council, 48% agreed with the statement, compared to 15% who said ‘no’.

Thirty-five percent chose the ‘other’ option.

The survey also focused on the issue of whistleblowing and 83% said they did not feel confident their concerns would be investigated and action taken if they were upheld.

NIPSA official Alan Law described the statistics as “horrendous”, adding they highlight the need for reform at which he claimed is a “toxic workplace”.

“The results should rock the council to its core, they demonstrate that the organisation needs urgent reform to bring about a culture change where staff feel able to raise concerns and where they will have confidence that these will be listened to and dealt with accordingly,” he said.

The union official added that NIPSA was now demanding the council to take action in light of the survey findings.

“NIPSA calls on council to set aside all confidentiality agreements staff who have left the council have been required to sign,” he added.

"It is only through transparency can this organisation do better. The political leadership must act immediately and ensure change occurs and is sustained.”

In response, a council spokesperson said: “Council is taking the concerns raised by NIPSA extremely seriously.

“This council takes a zero-tolerance approach to bullying and harassment in the workplace, and a wide range of procedures are already in place for such concerns to be voiced, investigated and for those who raise them to be fully supported by the organisation.”

They added: “On receipt of the survey results, a meeting has been arranged this afternoon by senior management, and Council is continuing to seek an urgent meeting with union representatives to discuss these matters.

“One incident of alleged bullying and harassment is one too many at Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

“Appropriate processes are in place to ensure staff who raise such matters are fully supported.”