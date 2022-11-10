Mid and East Antrim Council backs motion to rename its Ballymena headquarters after Queen Elizabeth II

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has backed a motion to rename its Ballymena headquarters in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.

The motion to rename The Braid was brought by TUV councillor Matthew Armstrong and seconded by party colleague Timothy Gaston at this month’s full council meeting.

Mr Armstrong proposed The Braid and town hall complex is renamed ‘The Queen Elizabeth II Civic Centre’ and to invite King Charles III to perform its rededication in his coronation year.

He said that it is “fitting and proper after an exemplary 70-year reign” that the council “takes steps to ensure an enduring legacy to Her late Majesty”.

“The then Duke of York who went on to become King George VI laid the foundation stone of the new [Braid] building in 1924 and King Charles III, then Prince of Wales, was at the official opening in 2008,” said Mr Armstrong.

“What an honour it would be for Ballymena and the borough to invite His Majesty back in his coronation year to conduct its reopening and rededication in his late mother’s memory some 70 years since Ballymena last hosted a reigning monarch in 1953.

“What a fine opportunity also it would be to commemorate the life of Queen Elizabeth II, while also celebrating the new reign of King Charles III as we look back with fondness and gratitude but also forward with excitement and hope.

“The Queen Elizabeth II Civic Centre will continue to occupy the very heart of Ballymena town centre as it has for so many years but will now also stand testament to our late Majesty who occupied the hearts of so many of our citizens throughout her reign.”

Mr Gaston said renaming The Braid would be a “fitting tribute” to Queen Elizabeth’s legacy.

He added that in preparation for the rededication of the Queen Elizabeth II Civic Centre, a portrait of His Majesty King Charles III will be unveiled in the council chamber.

Sinn Fein councillors James McKeown and Ian Friary voted against the motion.