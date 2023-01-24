Mid and East Antrim council confirms departure of suspended chief executive Anne Donaghy

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has finally confirmed it no longer employs chief executive Anne Donaghy — but won’t answer key questions about her departure.

Yesterday, the council said in a brief statement: “The council does not publicly comment on personnel matters. However, it can confirm that Ms Donaghy is no longer employed by Mid and East Antrim Council.”

It said that “the council has not approved a financial exit package for Ms Donaghy”.

On Saturday, the Belfast Telegraph revealed that Ms Donaghy was taking ill-health retirement and would be receiving payments from her pension fund, into which both she and the councils for which she worked had paid more than £600,000.

The council added: “In light of ongoing legal proceedings, the council will not be making any further comment.”

However, it did not respond to four questions which this newspaper submitted last Friday: (1) What are the terms of Ms Donaghy’s departure? (2) Does this mean the council is dropping its investigation of the allegations which were sufficiently serious to suspend her? If so, why? (3) Who authorised this? (4) How much money has been spent (i) paying Ms Donaghy while she was suspended, (ii) on backfilling her role during that period and (iii) on the investigations into her?

Ms Donaghy, who has been absent from her post since September 2021, initially on stress leave, has remained silent. She was suspended from the council in November 2021.

Interim chief executive Valerie Watts was appointed by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council in June 2022.

The temporary chief executive’s salary was listed at between £107,255 and £116,221 per annum.

The issue of Ms Donaghy’s long-term absence was discussed behind closed doors on January 10, 2022, by the newly formed personnel committee.

In November, the council approved the “adoption and implementation of the chief executive grievance procedures”. The new grievance procedures included the establishment of a grievance committee and a grievance appeal committee.

Interim HR director Patience Enenmoh clarified, in response to councillors’ queries, this was “in relation to the grievance procedure and not the disciplinary, capability and redundancy procedure”.

In August 2021, the NI Assembly’s Committee for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs carried out an investigation into the decision made by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council and DAERA to withdraw staff from undertaking checks on goods entering Larne and Belfast ports on a temporary basis on February 1 that year.

Twelve environmental health officers employed by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council were temporarily withdrawn from inspection duties due to apparent security concerns following the appearance of graffiti at the Port of Larne, where they had been assisting with checks post-Brexit.

The NI Protocol requires the completion of checks on certain goods shipped from GB into the province’s ports in advance of onward transit to the Republic of Ireland and into the EU.

Ms Donaghy indicated she would be seeking independent legal advice in a “personal and private capacity” over some elements of the report on the committee’s findings.

Ms Donaghy has been chief executive of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council since an amalgamation of local authorities in 2015. Previously, she was chief executive of the legacy Ballymena Borough Council.

She was awarded an OBE for services to local government and the community during the Covid-19 pandemic, receiving the honour from Prince William in December 2021.

The PPS is currently considering a file from the PSNI in relation to allegations against Ms Donaghy and others. She has always denied any wrongdoing.