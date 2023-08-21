Mid and East Antrim Council receive £25k to ‘stop chewing gum littering’

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has received £25,000 to tackle the issue of chewing gum littering.

The council received the grant from the Chewing Gum Task Force, which is administered by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, and it is now one of 56 councils across the country that have successfully applied for funds to clean gum off pavements and prevent it from being littered again.

The Chewing Gum Task Force, now in its second year, is funded by major gum manufacturers including Mars Wrigley and Perfetti Van Melle, with the investment spread over five years.

This year the selected councils will receive funding totalling more than £1.2m.

Monitoring and evaluation carried out by social enterprise, Behaviour Change, suggests that areas which benefitted last year from the funding have found that a reduced rate of gum littering is still being observed six months after clean-up and the installation of prevention materials.

Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Stewart McDonald, said: “Chewing gum staining has historically blighted certain areas across our borough. This is the second year this council has successfully secured funding through this grant opportunity.

"We’re delighted to work with the Chewing Gum Task Force and Behavioural Change to remove gum staining and to educate our residents and visitors about the harmful effects of gum staining.

“We’re very proud of our borough and this grant funding will help to keep it clean and welcoming.”

Estimates suggest the annual clean-up cost of chewing gum for councils in the UK is around £7m and, according to Keep Britain Tidy, around 77% of England’s streets and 99% of retail sites are stained with gum.