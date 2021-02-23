Mid and East Antrim Council rejects investigation into Larne port staff withdrawal over 'threat'

New regulatory barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK have caused unionist anger. (Brian Lawless/PA)

Mid and East Antrim council has voted against holding an independent investigation into a decision to withdraw staff conducting Brexit checks at Larne port.

The council had unanimously agreed to remove staff at the port earlier in the month, after the discovery of graffiti linked to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Since then, a motion from the Alliance Party was raised around “discrepancies” in the information provided to the council and a call for a further investigation was made.

The proposal to hold that investigation was defeated on Monday evening by 26 votes to 11, with one abstention.

One of those who supported the probe into the events surrounding the original decision was Alliance councillor Danny Donnelly.

“The police did an assessment and came up with no credible threat,” he told the BBC.

“We haven’t seen that police assessment. The assumption is there was no threat identified at all because the staff went back that night as soon as the police assessment was done.

“The chief executive decided to send the staff back in and they started back immediately. The assumption is there was no threat identified at all.

“That is in direct contradiction of what we were told. Our concern is the discrepancy here. We simply haven't got answers. We have been asking who the sources of the information are.”

One of those who voted against the investigation into the decision, DUP councillor Billy Ashe, said protecting staff at the port was a “priority”.

“The information was given on the night, the councillors supported the decision unanimously and it was about protecting our staff,” he said.

“The safety of our staff is a priority. That includes all risks. It is their safety we are concerned with and that was the issue.

“The police took four days to do a risk assessment. That indicates to me that there must have been some thinking to be done."