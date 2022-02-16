Mid and East Antrim Council to hear motion on changing name of Prince Andrew Way in Carrickfergus

A street in Carrickfergus named after Prince Andrew could have its name changed with a debate on the matter set to be held by the local council.

According to BBC NI, a motion on changing the name of Prince Andrew Way on the eastern outskirts of Carrickfergus will be heard in June by Mid and East Antrim Council.

It comes after the Queen’s second son agreed to settle the civil sex assault claim brought against him by Virginia Giuffre for what is widely reported to be a multimillion-pound sum.

Ms Giuffre had been suing the Duke of York, claiming he sexually assaulted her on three occasions when she was 17, allegations he has repeatedly denied.

Following the settlement, there have been demands to rename streets bearing the duke’s name.

A number of streets across Northern Ireland feature the name of the royal, including Prince Andrew Crescent in the village of Moygashel, Co Tyrone.

There are two adjacent residential streets in south Belfast also named after the royal, Prince Andrew Park and Prince Andrew Gardens, both just off the Donegall Road next to Belfast City Hospital.

In a statement to BBC NI, a Mid and East Antrim Council spokesperson said: “This is a matter for elected members and a motion to change the name of Prince Andrew Way in Carrickfergus is expected to be brought before council in June 2022, at which time it will considered by elected members."

The Prince also holds the title of Baron Killyleagh, a village in Co Down.

On Wednesday, Labour MP Rachael Maskell, who represents York Central, has called on Andrew to withdraw his title to show “respect” for people living in York.

Palace sources said there has been no change to Andrew’s current titles since the duke was stripped of his honorary military roles by the monarch last month, when he also stopped using his HRH style.

Andrew agreed the undisclosed out-of-court settlement with Ms Giuffre on Tuesday, after she sued him claiming she was trafficked by paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, Andrew’s friend, to have sex with the royal when she was 17 and a minor under US law.

Mid and East Antrim Council has been contacted.