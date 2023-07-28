Mid and East Antrim Mayor referred to standards committee after calling meeting on bonfire construction

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Council has been referred to its standards committee over the way a special meeting on bonfire management was convened.

Alliance councillor Gerardine Mulvenna was accused by the TUV’s Timothy Gaston of “abusing” her position as mayor to call the special meeting as her party did not have the necessary numbers to do so.

However, Ms Mulvenna insisted her reason for calling the meeting was “not a political one”.

The special meeting was scheduled to take place behind closed doors on June 21, but was deferred until September.

It was designed to adopt legal advice regarding the construction of bonfires on council land.

Bonfire management meetings had already been deferred each month since January.

The council’s bonfire management strategy has been under the spotlight following the death of Larne man John Steele.

Mr Steele, who was in his 30s, died after falling off the Antiville bonfire in Larne in July 2022.

Speaking at the council meeting on Monday, Ms Mulvenna said her decision to call the meeting was “not a political one”.

“As mayor, I called this meeting and it was certainly not a political one and I did advise you that I was very clear about my decision to call the meeting and it was not political and I thought then I had made it quite clear,” she told Mr Gaston.

“I explained my reason for doing so was in relation to legal advice provided and more importantly, as a priority for safety considerations.”

Mr Gaston claimed an email to the interim chief executive had been received from Ms Mulvenna in her role as Alliance group leader requesting the meeting.

However, he suggested that Alliance did not have the “necessary numbers” to call a special meeting and Ms Mulvenna “abused her position as mayor” and “used that special power given to the mayor’s office to call that special meeting”.

“I believe you misled the council chamber on that night, you have misled us here again,” said Mr Gaston.

He added that he believed that Ms Mulvenna’s position as mayor was “untenable” and sought an apology.

Mr Gaston said the matter should be referred to council’s standards committee for investigation and Ms Mulvenna agreed to the proposal.

Earlier, interim chief executive Valerie Watts said the minutes of the special meeting should not be approved until the meeting is reconvened in September.

DUP councillor Gregg McKeen expressed concerns over confidentiality from the meeting as he was told “everything that was being discussed was in a public forum”.

Ms Watts confirmed she has requested to speak to the councillor who issued a statement to the media regarding the meeting.

“He and I have had a very serious discussion behind closed doors, and I put some suggestions to the councillor for him to consider in terms of the way forward and to resolve that particular breach,” she said.

“I still await his decision in relation to that matter.”