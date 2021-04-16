Mid Ulster Council considering unionist request to fly Union Flag at half-mast to mark Prince Philip's death

Mid Ulster Council removed a Union Flag that was flying from its Dungannon offices on Tuesday evening.

The Union Flag is flown at half-mast above Hillsborough Castle the official residence of Queen in Northern Ireland. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker.

Mid Ulster District Council is considering a request from unionist councillors for a special meeting to consider flying the Union Flag at half-mast to mark the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.

It comes after the Council confirmed it removed a Union Flag that was flying from its Dungannon offices on Tuesday evening in line with a no flags policy.

It is not expected any meeting will be agreed to ahead of the funeral, which takes place in Windsor on Saturday afternoon.

DUP Councillor Clement Cuthbertson warned the decision to remove the flag could “do irreparable damage to fragile good relations across the district”.

It is understood eight unionist councillors requested a special meeting asking for an exception to be made to the flags policy, claiming that hundreds of ratepayers have been phoning the council with the same request.

“We requested that the Union Flag be flown at half-mast to mark the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh but the council chairman has declined that request,” DUP group leader Paul McLean said.

“We disagree with the decision and have requested a meeting for the chairman to explain to those in Mid Ulster who want to show their respect why this position has been taken.”

The council chairman, Sinn Fein’s Cathal Mallaghan, has seven days to decide whether to grant the meeting, though it is understood some councillors have reservations on flying the Union flag for the day as it could create a free for all on future occasions.

“Unionists may only make up 15 of the 40 members but we have a right to be heard and to receive an explanation,” Mr McLean added.

“It is extraordinary that the Sinn Fein speaker in the Northern Ireland Assembly can have the Union Flag flying at half-mast on Parliament Buildings but here in Michelle O’Neill’s constituency (Mid-Ulster) another Sinn Fein councillor has refused.”

Should the meeting request not be granted, the DUP said they would be asking the chairman and council chief executive to explain why they had declined to fly the Union Flag at half mast.

Derry City and Strabane, Newry Mourne and Down, Mid Ulster and Fermanagh and Omagh councils will not be flying the Union Flag at half mast, despite the request from some unionists for them to make an exception.

Earlier this week Mid and East Antrim Sinn Fein councillor James McKeown apologised following an offensive comment made on social media following the Duke of Edinburgh’s death last Friday.

And People before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll said he did not back a social media post from the party which was responding to a message of condolence from Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald.

People Before Profit later added: “The mourning of public figures is inherently political. It has very little to do with the individual and everything to do with what they stand for: in this case a racist empire.

“Prince Philip should be remembered for who he was and what he represented, and yes, even today.”

They also shared a graphic which read: “No, we are not sending condolences.”