Mid Ulster councillor calls for removal of posters threatening violence over sea border

One of the posters erected in Cookstown.

A poster of a masked gunman has been placed on lamp posts in Cookstown Main Street.

Those who erected the posters appear to take issue with the NI Protocol as it states “our forefathers fought for our freedom and rights – no border in the sea or we continue the fight”.

SDLP Councillor for Moyola Denise Johnston shared an image of the poster saying it is “not acceptable”.

She tagged PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne, adding that “it needs to be taken down immediately. I have contacted the PSNI Mid Ulster in relation to this poster on lampposts in Cookstown.”

Ms Johnston also included Unionist councillors in the post urging them to use “any influence they may have for the good”.

“I’m well used to seeing the vast array of flags adorning lampposts especially at this time of the year but this on another level, one we cannot allow ourselves to sink to,” she added:

"That these have been up for weeks is all the more shocking, this generation should not be allowed to think this is our ‘normal’. I’m sure all right thinking people from both our communities will condemn this but it’s not enough.

"I cannot see any reason why the PSNI would not remove these. Allowing them to remain sends out a message that only encourages those who would drag us back. Threats must be met with firm action.”

Northern Ireland has been without a functioning power-sharing government since February 2022, when the DUP withdrew from the Executive due to its protest over the NI Protocol.

The DUP continues to boycott Stormont over post-Brexit trading arrangements, despite changes being made via the Windsor Framework aimed at significantly reducing the number of checks required on goods travelling between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Last week the Democratic Unionists submitted a paper to the UK government with proposals on how to address key issues with the Windsor Framework.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said he wanted to give time for the government to respond and respect the integrity of the process.

He was addressing a Westminster committee hearing as part of an inquiry by the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee.

The inquiry will consider changes to make the Stormont institutions work better.

It will examine how effective institutions such as the Northern Ireland Assembly and the Northern Ireland Executive have been in enabling cross-community, stable and effective government.

The DUP and UUP, including councillors representing the Cookstown area have been contacted for comment.

The PSNI has also been contacted.