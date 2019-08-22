Migration to Northern Ireland hits ten year high

Net migration to Northern Ireland has hit its highest level in ten years

Net migration to Northern Ireland has hit its highest level in ten years according to official estimates.

In 2018 23,600 people came to live in Northern Ireland, while 19,400 people left resulting in a population net gain of 4,100, the BBC has reported.

Net immigration to Northern Ireland peaked at almost 11,000 during the mid 2000s before falling sharply after the financial recession of the late 2000s.

After the financial crash Northern Ireland experienced several years of more people leaving the country than moving here to live.

However the migrant population of Northern Ireland has increased for the last five years in a row.

The Belfast and Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon areas had the highest level of international inward migration, while Derry City and Causeway Coast were the only areas to experience net outflows of international migrants.

In 2018 there were considerably more people born than died in Northern Ireland. This is known as "natural change" with 23,100 births minus 16,400 deaths resulting in a change of 6,700 people.

This along with the net migration increase resulted in the population of Northern Ireland increasing by around 10,800 people bringing population estimates to 1.882m.

Overall figures suggested that more EU citizens from central and eastern Europe left the UK than arrived in 2018.

EU immigration to the UK fell to its lowest level since 2013.