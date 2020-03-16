Mike Nesbitt in heartfelt tribute to mum after her death at age 93

Former Ulster Unionist Party leader Mike Nesbitt spoke movingly last night of his mother, whose death was announced on Saturday.

Brenda Nesbitt, affectionately known as Paddy, was 93 and had been ill for some weeks.

"She was from a different era where values were communal - empathy, humanity and family," said the Strangford MLA.

"To get unconditional love from somebody like that, it gives you wings."

"Everything I have achieved would not have happened without the support and the backing of my mum," the former UTV news anchor added.

Mr Nesbitt also paid tribute to the Ulster Hospital staff who looked after her.

"They were unbelievable," he said. "A young doctor, Ciara Greer, sat with her, held her hand, stroked her forearm, but did not duck any of the hard clinical facts. She did it so sensitively.

"And at the end a lovely cleaner called Mo broke down in tears; Gary on the tea trolley couldn't speak, and a wonderful nurse, Tanya Regan, was in tears.

"The humanity and the professionalism of those people at the Ulster Hospital is just awesome."