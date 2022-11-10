Mildest November night on record possible in Northern Ireland with daytime temperatures of 17C

Northern Ireland looks set to experience the mildest November night on record.

We might be on the verge of winter, but it feels more like May with daytime temperatures of up to 17C expected on Thursday and Friday.

According to the Met Office, overnight temperatures are expected to break the current November record, with the highest minimum temperature ever recorded 13.9C on November 21, 1947.

According to Met Office meteorologist Matthew Box, it is expected this will be confirmed by 9am on Friday morning.

"We are expecting that record to be broken by tomorrow morning. We will have to wait until Friday to confirm that,” he said.

"The reason it is so warm is that we have essentially got a warm conveyor, or a plumb of warm air with south-westerly winds bringing exceptionally mild air across the UK. And it will continue to do so through Armistice Day.”

While the overnight minimum temperature is expected to be broken, the Met Office forecaster said it is not likely Northern Ireland will break the current daytime November temperature record of 18.5C last recorded on November 10, 2015.

The jet stream – which acts as a boundary between cold air from the Arctic and warm air from the equator – is behind the very mild autumnal weather.

If it is north of us then it usually means we are in warmer air often associated with a higher humidity.

The jet stream has become stuck in a “trough” position on a few occasions since October meaning it is not moving from west to east, but from south to north.

That is allowing humid air from much further afield to reach Northern Ireland.

At the moment the air is coming from the Azores in the middle of the Atlantic.

There will be a constant supply of unseasonably mild weather so long as the jet stream remains in this position.