Milestone: Over half of Sinn Fein MLAs now women, says Michelle O’Neill

Sinn Fein’s Aisling Reilly (left) with Michelle O’Neill at Stormont. She takes over as MLA for west Belfast in place of Fra McCann

Sinn Fein has revealed that more than 50 per cent of its MLAs are now women with the appointment of west Belfast representative Aisling Reilly.

Ms Reilly, who is taking over from Fra McCann, was officially welcomed to the Assembly yesterday by Deputy First Minister and party colleague, Michelle O’Neill.

Mrs O’Neill hailed the development as an important milestone not only for Sinn Fein, “and the wider Assembly, but for equality across these islands”.

“Over 50 per cent of Sinn Féin MLAs in the Assembly are now women. I think that’s hugely significant and a first across these islands when it comes to women’s representation in politics.” she said.

“I’m extremely proud of all these women who have stepped forward to deliver on the issues that matter to ordinary people, be it jobs, housing, mental health services and rights or a new future in a united Ireland.”

Mrs O’Neill added: “Public life can be very challenging, particularly in the face of very nasty online abuse and trolling which I’m sure a lot of us have experienced.

“But these women are leading the way. I think that’s a very strong message that we are living in a changing society.”