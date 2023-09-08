Military grade explosives linked to New IRA seized after Derry riot that left 16 PSNI officers injured

16 PSNI officers were injured during the disorder, police say

Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan and Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton pictured providing an update on the Terrorism Investigation Unit searches and serious disorder in Derry/Londonderry. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Police deal with disorder in the Creggan area of Derry following a search operation. Credit: Northern Ireland Emergency Response Videos.

Police have said military grade explosives have been seized following a night of “severe rioting” in Londonderry which involved children as young as eight.

Speaking at a press conference at Police Headquarters in Belfast on Friday, Assistant Chief Constables Mark McEwan and Bobby Singleton said they believe the devices recovered, which included military hand grenades, are linked to the New IRA.

Two men and a woman have been arrested under the Terrorism Act.

ACC Singleton said 16 officers reported injuries, including burns, suspected fractures and head injuries. He added he expects this number to rise.

Watch: Police deal with ongoing disorder in Creggan area of Derry following search operation

The explosive devices were found in residential property in the Creevagh Heights area - two military hand grenades, a further handgun, over 50 rounds of ammunition, and over a kilogram of plastic explosives.

“The significance of this recovery cannot be underestimated. These items are military grade, and we believe the intention was to mount attacks and attempt to kill police officers,” police said.

Items seized in Derry include ammunition rounds, a suspected firearm, suspected plastic explosives and suspected detonators. Pic PSNI.

“As the investigation is ongoing, and we keep an open mind, the primary line of enquiry centres on the New IRA. Not only was the intention to kill and maim, but there is a total disregard for the wider community,” said ACC McEwan.

“These items were being stored in a residential area, in close proximity to a children’s play area and an attack that would have been mounted, would have taken place in our community.

“This is extremely worrying for officers and staff, but be assured this success, this recovery, demonstrates our dedication to pursuing those groups, the professionalism of our teams, and our dogged dedication to bringing these people before the courts.”

Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan and Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton pictured providing an update on the Terrorism Investigation Unit searches and serious disorder in Derry/Londonderry. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Several families in surrounding properties had to be evacuated while officers handled the military grade explosives.

On Thursday, dozens of officers who while wearing riot gear came under attack on Creevagh Heights near Bligh’s Lane. Petrol bombs, rocks, masonry, steel poles and traffic cones were thrown at police, damaging police land rovers.

Items seized in Derry include ammunition rounds, a suspected firearm, suspected plastic explosives and suspected detonators. Pic PSNI.

“This wasn’t just about the security of our officers, but was about public safety and you can see that from the material that was found. Many of our officers were extreme conditions - in personal protective equipment in that heat, at this time we have reported 16 officers injuries. These are from our local policing and tactical support teams,” the senior officer added.

“The injuries include potential fractures, burns and head injuries….We are very proud of our officers for presenting amazing restraint during this violence,” said ACC Singleton, who confirmed while authorisation was given for the use of AEP systems, “but no rounds were fired.”

Read more Officer struck on head during rioting in Derry as PSNI seize suspected firearm and pipe bombs

PSNI vehicle damaged during the disorder

ACC Singleton said the age group of those involved in the violence “was really young” and he believes some involved were as young as eight-years old.

He added it could be the case those involved in the rioting and the violence “may be sitting in a primary school class room right now”.

Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan paid tribute to the officers involved in dealing with the rioting, despite the “events of the past.”

Picture of a police officer's injury following disorder in Derry.

On Monday the PSNI’s Chief Constable Simon Byrne resigned with immediate effect, saying in a written statement to the Policing Board that it was “time for someone new” to lead the organisation.

“We want to pay tribute to our officers and staff, against the backdrop of a severe terrorist threat, threats against them over the last year, the attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell, most recently the data loss and the events of the last week - they have continued to deliver a first class policing service protecting the most vulnerable and protecting our communities,” added ACC McEwan.

The Chair of the Policing Board also condemned the violence in Derry writing in a statement: “The ferocity of violence and disorder directed against police officers during this search operation is condemned by the Board, and must be condemned right across the community.

"Our thoughts are with all the officers injured.

Items seized in Derry include ammunition rounds, a suspected firearm, suspected plastic explosives and suspected detonators. Pic PSNI.

"Police have said the material seized during the operation was likely to be used in attacks against the police and we are grateful that these items are now out of the hands of those who would wish to cause serious harm.”

"Despite the recent challenges faced within policing, the Board very much recognises and appreciates that all the officers and staff of the PSNI continue to deliver an essential public service to the community and deserve everyone’s support.”

The Police Federation also praised the officers involved in tackling the disturbance.

Items seized in Derry include ammunition rounds, a suspected firearm, suspected plastic explosives and suspected detonators. Pic PSNI.

“Our officers involved in these searches and disorder displayed great courage and resilience and deserve great credit and the thanks of this entire community,” said chairman Liam Kelly.

“They recovered a lethal terrorist arsenal, the contents of which would have been used against colleagues going about their lawful duties. To be subjected to appalling attacks as searches continued is deplorable and must be condemned."