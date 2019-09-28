Mini-bus passenger dies following incident on Antrim Road in north Belfast

A mini-bus passenger has died following an incident on the Antrim Road in north Belfast, police have said.

It happened at around midday on Thursday when the bus had to brake sharply as it was travelling along the road near the Co-Op shop.

Police have appealed for the driver of a car, which was in front of this minibus and a pedestrian who was crossing the road to contact them.

They confirmed that the female passenger was injured at the time of the crash.

Inspector Murphy said: "One person who was a passenger in the mini-bus was injured at the time and has since passed away.

"I would appeal to the driver of a car, which was in front of this minibus and a pedestrian who was crossing the road to contact police at Tennent Street PSNI Station on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1344 25/09/19, as they may have information that could assist police with their investigation.

"I am also keen to speak with motorists who may have been driving in the area and have dash cam footage fitted to their vehicles that may have captured this incident."