Mini-heatwave in Northern Ireland set to continue this week

Enjoying the summer weather at Portrush in Co-Antrim on Sunday. Margaret McLaughlin

Don’t put away the sun cream — Northern Ireland is set to sizzle in a mini-heatwave this week, according to forecasters.

The temperatures and sunny days are due to a high pressure weather system that has settled over the north west of the British Isles, the Met Office’s Greg Dewhurst explained.

“It’s going to be warm and settled, and temperatures are set to climb into the 20s as the week goes on,” he said.

He added that while the sunshine will be a feature here, the south of the UK will be soaked by heavy rain.

Stormont Parkrun gets under way again after restrictions lifted. The last Parkrun at Stormont was in March last year.

Our highest temperature this year came on June 13, when 23C was recorded.

But that could be exceeded tomorrow as the mercury continues to climb.

Over the weekend people took advantage of the heat, with tourist hotspots including the north coast packed with sunseekers.

Also enjoying the weather were parkrun competitors, as events resumed for the first time since the pandemic started in March 2020.

The popular series of 5k runs has been permitted following the easing of coronavirus regulations to allow up to 500 people to gather for outdoor exercise.

Before the pandemic, around 30 parkrun events took place.

Some headed for the Stormont Estate in Belfast on Saturday for one event.

Elsewhere, Brendan Mulgrew, run director with the Queen's Parkrun in the south of the city, recalled the last event on March 14, 2020.

"No one thought for a second there wouldn't be another one for 16 months," he said.