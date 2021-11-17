Minister asked about NI journalist’s ‘groping’ allegation against Stanley Johnson says she ‘would have probably slapped him’

A UK Cabinet minister has said she “would have probably slapped” the Prime Minister’s father Stanley Johnson if he inappropriately touched her, after an NI journalist and MP accused him of the alleged behaviour.

Ailbhe Rea, a Belfast-born reporter for the New Statesman magazine, has accused Mr Johnson of having “groped” her at a 2019 Tory conference event in Manchester, following initial allegations from Caroline Nokes MP.

Mr Johnson declined to comment about the claims. The 81-year-old says has "no recollection" of either incident, while the Conservative Party is yet to say whether an investigation will be launched.

Ms Nokes said the elder Mr Johnson forcefully smacked her on the backside and said she has "a lovely seat" in 2003 ahead of him running to be a Tory MP.

Responding to the allegation on Twitter, Ms Rea said: "Stanley Johnson also groped me at a party at Conservative conference in 2019.

"I am grateful to Caroline Nokes for calling out something that none of us should have to put up with, not least from the Prime Minister's father."

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, who is Boris Johnson's International Trade Secretary, praised Caroline Nokes for speaking out about the alleged behaviour from the Conservative former MEP.

Ms Trevelyan said women had for far too long had to deal with "casual sexism, the wandering hand".

Ms Trevelyan said that she was "very, very glad" that Ms Nokes had raised the allegation, adding: "It should always be called out."

Asked if Mr Johnson will be investigated, Ms Trevelyan told Sky News: "I will leave Caroline to work with the party on that but we have a robust system in place and I hope very much she'll be able to work that through with the party machine.

"But more widely this is something that all of us who are women not only in political life but in all sorts of life have for far too long have had to tolerate the sort of casual sexism, the wandering hand, that is completely unacceptable."

And asked what she would have done in response to the alleged touching, she said: "At the time, I would have probably slapped him, which arguably isn't a better response either but it would've been an instinctive response from me and I think Caroline would've shown great personal restraint if she quietly moved away."

Ms Nokes, chair of the Commons Women and Equalities Committee, suggested the Prime Minister's father inappropriately touched her during the 2003 conference in Blackpool.

At the time, she was preparing to campaign to represent the Hampshire constituency of Romsey during the 2005 election, during which Mr Johnson ran for Teignbridge, in Devon.

"I can remember a really prominent man smacking me on the backside about as hard as he could and going, 'Oh, Romsey, you've got a lovely seat'," Ms Nokes told Sky News.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called for an investigation either by the Tories or the police.