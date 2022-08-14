Minister condemns ‘despicable’ attack on Translink worker at Castlerock train station

Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has described an attack on a Translink worker in Co Londonderry as “despicable”.

The staff member was assaulted after a fight involving 40 people broke out at Castlerock train station on Saturday evening.

Translink is offering up to £1,000 for witness to the incident.

Mr O’Dowd said: “This is another appalling attack on staff on an essential public transport service.

"Staff at Translink have the right to work without fear of being attacked or abused. I strongly condemn this latest despicable incident. Translink operate around 12,500 services a day and thankfully incidents like this do not happen very often.

“My thoughts and best wishes are with the staff member who was assaulted.

"Anyone with information about the attack on the staff member or the public disorder which occurred should contact the PSNI or Translink, who are offering an award for information which leads to a conviction.”

A Translink spokesperson said they were assisting the PSNI investigation.

They added: “We offer a reward of up to £1,000 for anyone who is prepared to provide evidence which leads to a conviction.

“We utterly condemn this incident, where a member of our staff was assaulted on the 5.38pm from Derry~Londonderry towards Belfast yesterday evening.

“The safety of our staff and passengers is our top priority. All our staff have the right to work without fear of abuse or violence and we are ensuring our colleague is offered all appropriate support.

“We are assisting the PSNI with their investigation, including provision of CCTV from the train, Castlerock station and body cam footage.”

Three people who were arrested in connection with the fight have been released, while two more have received community resolutions.

Police said the fight started on board the train before spilling out on to the platform in the village.

Five people were arrested following the altercation.

A woman (23) arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, has since been released unconditionally.

Another woman (64) arrested on suspicion of common assault, has further been released without charge.

A man (22) arrested on suspicion of common assault, has been released pending report to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

A man (30) arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and a woman (39) arrested on suspicion of common assault have been given a community resolution notice – an out-of-court disposal which does not appear on a criminal record.