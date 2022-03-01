Minister Deirdre Hargey confirms £200 energy support payments to begin from March 10

Timing criticised by SDLP who claim it is ‘too little, too late’

A one-off £200 payment scheme for those struggling with rising energy costs in Northern Ireland is to open from March 10.

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey confirmed in the Stormont Assembly the scheme would open next week, however the length of time for the payments to begin has been criticised by the SDLP.

Those who are eligible for the payment will not need to make an application but must have been in receipt of one or more of five qualifying benefits during the week beginning December 13, 2021.

The £55 million scheme was agreed by the Executive in January, with around 280,000 eligible people in Northern Ireland.

Payments for the scheme will be issued automatically to individuals, rather than households and will be administered by the UK Department of Work and Pensions and made through existing payment channels.

Ms Hargey said the scheme was designed to help those struggling as a result of “soaring increases in energy bills” and rising prices.

"Many are struggling to afford essentials, such as heating their homes and paying for their electricity,” she said.

“As Communities Minister my top priority has always been to support people. I therefore secured £55million which will ensure 280,000 eligible people and families will see payments of £200 starting to be received into bank accounts next week.”

SDLP Communities Spokesperson Mark H Durkan welcomed the announcement of a date but criticised the length of time the payments have taken.

He said it was “regrettable” the payments were being made closer to Spring as opposed to Winter.

“Families have been crying out for this support for months, we have just come through a very cold period and now as the weather is beginning to turn people will finally get this money,” Mr Durkan said.

“I have pressed the Minister consistently since the scheme was announced in early January for a payment date.

“No answer was forthcoming, instead many people were forced to make it through the winter with no support while they were unable to heat their homes.

“While it will help people in the short-term we have seen from the rising cost of heating bills that it will only be a sticking plaster approach at best.

“While I accept that many of the causes of this dire situation are outside our control, there is more we can be doing to support people here and mitigate these price increases.

“Quite frankly, this payment comes too little too late. The Minister had promised that payments would be made by early February yet two months since the scheme was announced, this money is not in the pockets of hard-pressed individuals and their families.”

People will be eligible for payments from the energy scheme if during the qualifying week of Monday December 13 to Sunday December 19 they were in receipt of one or more of the following benefits: Pension Credit, Universal Credit, Income-related Employment and Support Allowance, Income-based Jobseekers Allowance, or Income Support.

Ms Hargey added: “This much needed support of £55million is in addition to schemes we already have in place.

"These include the Affordable Warmth and Boiler Replacement Schemes, Cold Weather Payments, Discretionary Support and the Winter Fuel Payment which has paid out over £51million this winter to more than 290,000 older people. My department also provided a £2million contribution to an Emergency Fuel Payment Scheme, operated by Bryson Care.

“During these difficult times I would encourage people to contact the Department’s Make the Call service which is in place to connect people with the benefits, supports and services to which they are entitled. To 'Make the Call' you can phone 0800 232 1271; text ADVICE to 67300; Visit nidirect.gov.uk/makethecall or email makethecall@dfcni.gov.uk.”